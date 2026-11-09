10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in November 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season kicked off last month, and all major platforms, especially Crunchyroll, have released exciting new shows for fans across the globe. Crunchyroll by far had the biggest anime lineup for the season, just like every other quarter, with new weekly releases to keep fans busy for the rest of the year. As the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the world, it always releases almost all of the new seasonal shows and even movies. There’s no denying that the sequel seasons of The Apothecary Diaries and Black Clover grabbed most of the spotlight this quarter.

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However, since the latest season’s anime were released only released last month, there aren’t enough episodes for fans to binge. New series within the seasonal lineup broadcast weekly episodes on Japanese TV networks, after which Crunchyroll adds them to its library for fans across the globe. Not to mention that keeping up with weekly episodes isn’t ideal for those who prefer binge-watching, especially during the weekends when fans just need a break after a long week. If you’re looking for new anime shows to watch this month that have already released full seasons, then this list is perfect for you.

10) Release that Witch

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Release that Witch is technically a donghua, a term used to describe Chinese animation series, which has been on the rise for the past few years, and a lot of the notable series end up on Crunchyroll. Among the donghua on the platform, this isekai series is one of the most underrated ones, but it’s worth a watch for every adventure fantasy fan. One of the reasons why this exceptional series stands out is that it maintains a serious, grounded tone and skips out on cheap gags or exaggerated anime reactions. The story centers around a modern engineer who transmigrates into a prince named Ronald Wimbledon and relies on logic and science instead of possessing some overpowered ability. Additionally, this series also steers away from the stereotypical portrayal of witches in fiction as women ostracized from everyone else. Instead, it features how they are integrated into society as they use their powers for construction and engineering.

9) Yuri!!! on Ice

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Despite the prequel film’s cancellation in April 2024, MAPPA’s original anime Yuri!!! on Ice still has a wide global fan base. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, and while MAPPA had several surprises planned for fans, especially in Japan, nothing was related to the anime’s continuation. Regardless of the cancellation, the story ends on a rather impressive note, and it could be considered a fairly satisfying conclusion. Even if you’re not a beginner, it’s a perfect time to jog your memory as you rewatch this all-time classic. The story centers around Yuri Katsuki, a figure skater who returns to Japan after a crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale. Just when he’s decided to give up on his career as a figure skater, Victor Nikiforov, a five-time world champion, offers to become his coach after watching Yuri’s viral video. Eagerly accepting the offer from his idol, Yuri prepares himself for the fierce competition so he can take the gold medal home.

8) Mob Psycho 100

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Mob Psycho 100 is often considered among the best Shonen series of all time, thanks to the exceptional story, stunning animation, fight choreography, and a satisfying ending. The anime wraps up the captivating story within three seasons, giving viewers everything they could ask for in a Shonen anime. Based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man, the story centers around Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student with destructive psychic abilities who decides to keep his powers hidden from the world. In order to keep his powers honed, he works under Arataka Reigen, a scam artist who wants to make use of Mob’s terrifying abilities. Just as Arataka wanted, Mob fights evil spirits for him while using his powers under the guise of training. However, the troubles surrounding him never cease to exist. The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, making it the perfect time to watch this beloved show.

7) Black Clover

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After making fans wait for five years, Black Clover is all set to return with a second season in a few days. While the manga has already reached its conclusion this year, the anime will continue the beloved Spade Kingdom Arc. When it comes to the main themes of the story, there are more differences than similarities, but Black Clover also follows an underdog protagonist who happens to be the only one in the world unable to use magic. In a world where magic is everything, Asta grew up in an orphanage in a small village. He spent his childhood dreaming of becoming the Wizard King, a title granted only to the most powerful mage in the kingdom. Unlike him, another boy from the same orphanage, Yuno, is considered a rare prodigy even among the high-ranking nobles. Despite the difference in their abilities, the boys set their sights on becoming the Wizard King, a title granted to the strongest Magic Knight in the Clover Kingdom.

6) Samurai Champloo

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Directed by the legendary Shinichirō Watanabe, this 2004 classic is still ahead of its time, whether it’s the animation style or the hip-hop soundtrack in the Edo-themed story. Even more than two decades later, this beloved anime is still considered one of the greatest historical action series of all time. However, the anime wasn’t an overnight mainstream juggernaut upon its release, but instead gained fame over the years, and it’s something everyone should watch regardless of whether they’re an anime fan or not. The anime is largely episodic in nature, where each episode feels like a self-contained adventure as they build character depth and continue the central quest to find the mysterious samurai who smells like flowers. This incredible story is based on a short manga series written and illustrated by Masaru Gotsubo. Even though some of the anime episodes are fillers, these original scenes only add more depth to the main trio, Mugen, Jin, and Fuu, as they embark on a journey to find a Samurai who smells of sunflowers.

5) Dr. Stone

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

2026 was a bittersweet year for Dr. Stone fans as the anime finally reached its conclusion several years after its debut. Even among post-apocalyptic series, Dr. Stone stands out for having a unique setting and premise of the story. The anime is based on the award-winning Shonen Jump manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. It’s one of those series that you just can’t find a replacement for thanks to its exceptional story. The story takes place 3700 years after a bizarre event that petrified all of humanity. Long after everything humanity built over time had vanished, Senku Ishigami wakes up from his slumber and embarks on a mission to rebuild civilization. The anime blends real-life scientific intrigue into the plot and weaves together a series of exciting events that help the characters revive humanity in the stone world.

4) Natsume’s Book of Friends

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With the Fall season approaching us, it’s the perfect time of the year to watch this masterpiece. The story is set in a countryside filled with lush forests, old shrines, dusty roads at sunset, and it’s not just soothing to the eyes, but also to your soul. This bittersweet anime explores themes of making peace with your past and forming new bonds while also focusing on trauma, loneliness, and grief. As a supernatural fantasy centring on Yokai, the story doesn’t focus on horror but offers bittersweet encounters with these yokai and their stories. The series is episodic in nature as it centers around Tatsuki Natsume and his Yokai companion who encounter new allies and enemies along the way. The anime is based on an ongoing manga by Yuki Midorikawa, and it has released seven seasons already. While there have been no updates on Season 8 so far, all the available seasons are enough to keep you busy for a few days.

3) Witch Hat Atelier

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This beloved fantasy anime has only aired its first season, and it’s already considered one of the biggest hits in recent years. Thanks to the striking visuals and the unique fantasy setting, the anime will draw you in right away. The anime is based on an award-winning manga written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Morning Two since 2016. The stellar visuals do justice to the manga’s intricate art style, even though adapting a series with such a unique style into another medium is always more complicated. Since the manga is long and more detailed, the anime had to make a few changes, including removing certain scenes to fit into the episodes. Even so, the adaptation has been nothing short of extraordinary. However, it’s not just the animation and art style, but the story itself is intriguing enough to keep fans immersed in Coco’s journey as she uncovers the truth about the world of magic.

2) Journal the Witch

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Unlike what the title suggests, Journal the Witch is not a supernatural fantasy. In fact, the witch in the title is a metaphor for the main characters’ perceived differences from social norms, instead of an actual magical power. Although the anime is critically acclaimed, it remains one of the most underrated series of the year. This must be why the anime hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, even though the manga has more than enough material to begin production. The story centers around a 35-year-old novelist, Makio Kodai, who takes in her 15-year-old niece after the girl’s parents died in an accident. The anime follows their journey as they learn to live with each other while figuring out what they must do in their lives. The story portrays real-life struggles through the characters, making it all the more relatable as the main characters form an unbreakable bond.

1) Spy x Family

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Based on Tatsuya Endo’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Spy x Family returned with its Season 3 last year, which you can catch up on the series while awaiting updates on Season 4. Although the anime hasn’t officially announced a fourth season yet, considering its popularity, it’s more or less guaranteed the studio will release it eventually. The third season brings Loid one step closer to completing Operation Strix, but the mission is turning out to be more difficult than even he can handle. This beloved anime blends spy action and the found family tropes into an epic journey of the unique Forger family. The series is episodic in nature as the story keeps progressing slowly towards the end goal. Not only that, but despite having a comedic appeal, the series has deep and complex undertones focusing on war, grief, human experimentation, among many other dark themes.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments below.