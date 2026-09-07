MAPPA’s Darkest Anime Returns With New Look Ahead of Season 3

One of MAPPA’s darkest anime releases has made its comeback with a cool new look as the studio celebrates a milestone anniversary and works on its next big season. MAPPA has been a major studio among fans and the last few years have been especially notable as each of their franchises seems to have launched to a much bigger response than ever before. As MAPPA commemorates its 15th anniversary, they have been celebrating through the year thus far with all of the anime that they have brought to life thus far.

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The anime adaptation for Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro is one such franchise. Originally making its debut back in 2020, the series had fans waiting six years for the anime to return for its second season. And with that second season wrapping up its run earlier this year, it’s now in the works with its third season. MAPPA is helping things along with a cool new poster for the anime while fans continue to wait on Dorohedoro Season 3. Check it out below.

When Does Dorohedoro Season 3 Come Out?

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Dorohedoro Season 3 is now in the works with Studio MAPPA, but there are still many details that have yet to be revealed. A concrete release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing, nor have there been any production staff revealed for the new episodes just yet. Toho will once again oversee the production overall, but it’s unclear if Yuichiro Hayashi will return to direct the new season. The director had shared a special illustration when it was first announced, so it’s likely he’ll return for the new season.

The second season of Dorohedoro had fans waiting six years for its premiere, but there was a big gap before the new season was even confirmed to be in the works. Dorohedoro Season 3 already seems to be moving at a much faster rate (with a teaser trailer already revealed earlier this Spring) than the second season so far, so it’s likely that it’s going to be hitting sooner rather than later as well. And there is a lot to keep track of as the anime’s third season introduces much more chaos to the screen.

What’s Next for Dorohedoro Season 3?

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Dorohedoro Season 3 has already teased fans a little about what to expect from the new episodes with phrases like “Nikaido Awakens,” “The Cross-Eyes Boss’s Face Peels Off,” and “Saji Becomes a Pie.” The series likely has a ton of twists and turns as it continues to adapt Q Hayashida’s dark manga series, and has been a hit with fans thus far as Toho and MAPPA have found way to perfectly translate everything to screen. It’s a lot of wackiness condensed into one place too.

With no release date or window revealed for Dorohedoro Season 3 as of this time, it also means there is plenty of time to catch up with it all in the meantime. You can find the first two seasons of the anime now streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Netflix and more for now to see how everything has been playing out so far. It’s quite a lot to take in, so make sure you spend time catching up.