7 Nostalgic Anime Every 1990s Kid Remembers

For many fans growing up in the 1990s, anime wasn’t just a form of entertainment; it held a special place in everyone’s hearts. Long before streaming platforms became popular, several Japanese anime series were made accessible worldwide on TV channels in dubbed formats. The medium slowly became a global phenomenon, especially among kids who loved the vibrant worlds filled with action and adventure. The animation styles were distinctive, and the music was unforgettable, which made these series even more eye-catching. However, it’s not just the plot or aesthetics, as fans often have an emotional attachment to some of their childhood favorites.

The 1990s were a golden age in the anime industry that connected Japanese pop culture to the international audience, paving the way for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. From Dragon Ball to Demon Slayer, the world of anime has changed drastically in the past few decades, slowly rising to become one of the most beloved media of entertainment across the globe. So, let’s revisit the seven iconic anime series that were the favorites of every 1990s kid.

7) Digimon Adventure

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Centering around a group of seven children, the show was well-loved for its imaginative setting and the intrigue of the fantasy world. During their summer camp, the group of children discovers snow falling in July, leaving them confused. Following the bizarre incident, they receive odd devices and are transported to another world known as the “Digital World.” After encountering strange creatures known as “Digimons,” the kids try to find a way back home while also learning about the reason they were brought to the unknown world. Unlike ordinary kids’ shows, Digimon Adventure explores themes such as fear, loneliness, and self-discovery, making viewers resonate with it on a deeper level.

6) Beyblade

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Beyblade wasn’t just a regular anime series; it eventually inspired real-life spinning-top battles and became a staple in almost every 1990s kid’s home. The excitement of the game, the rivalry, and the exciting names of the BitBeasts, whether off-screen or on-screen, eventually drove the franchise down the path to success. The original anime follows a group of teenagers who aspire to become the greatest Beybladers in the world. With the help of their team’s genius and the power of their BitBeasts, the rising stars of the game, armed with the tops (Blades), strive toward their goal.

5) Crayon Shin-chan

Image Courtesy of Shin-Ei Animation

Probably the most controversial anime in the list, Crayon Shin-chan, caused a lot of dissatisfaction among parents for its crude humor and exploration of themes unsuitable for children. Even so, the series was still cherished by the viewers who loved its absurdity, showing childhood from a refreshingly mischievous lens. The story follows Shinnosuke “Shin-chan” Nohara, a five-year-old kindergarten student who is the most troublesome kid one can imagine. Whether it’s his parents, neighbors, or teachers, they are all troubled and amused by the daily shenanigans of Shin-chan and his group of friends known as the Kusakabe Defense Force.

4) Doraemon

Image Courtesy of Nippon TV

Doraemon is an all-time comfort show for 1990s kids, sprinkling creativity and imagination into the daily lives of the main characters. Debuted in 1973 and airing to this date, the original series and its sequels became a cultural cornerstone across the globe, connecting multiple generations through one story. The story follows Nobita Nobi, a hopeless and lazy student whose descendants from the 22nd century send him a robotic cat named Doraemon so he can get his life together. The robot helps him avoid all kinds of problems by introducing futuristic gadgets, but it may not be enough to set Nobita on the right path.

3) Sailor Moon

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One of the most iconic and genre-defining Shojo series of all time, Sailor Moon celebrated femininity, friendship, and empowerment at a time when most famous shows focused on male leads. The series also played a crucial role in popularizing the Shojo demographic, which targeted a young female audience, usually featuring female protagonists. The story follows Usagi Tsukino, an ordinary student who saves a mysterious cat from danger and learns that their encounter was not an accident. She learns about her destiny to become Sailor Moon, a title granted to planetary guardians who protect the Earth from evil forces.

2) Pokémon

Image Courtesy of OLM

Anime, video games, card games, merchandise, barely anyone in the world would be unfamiliar with this franchise. Based on the 1996 video game, OLM released an anime series a year later, following Ash Ketchum, who sets out on a journey to become the greatest Pokémon master. However, since all the starter Pokémons were already claimed by others, Ash has no choice but to take Pikachu with him, who clearly dislikes him. Getting Pikachu to trust him is only the first step towards his long journey, since he must collect gym badges and participate in the Pokémon League to claim the title.

1) Dragon Ball Z

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is one of the most influential anime and manga franchises of all time, which has inspired several mangaka to this day. The series popularized several Shonen tropes, such as transformations, which are still famously used in many series. While the original Dragon Ball anime set the foundation of the story, the sequel anime, titled Dragon Ball Z, played a crucial role in popularizing the franchise in the West. The story takes place four years after the events of Dragon Ball, where Goku is married to Chi-Chi and has a son named Gohan. However, his peaceful life is jeopardized when aliens from outer space threaten Earth and unveil Goku’s origins.

