No One’s Talking About One of The Best Upcoming Anime on Crunchyroll

The Spring 2026 anime season is almost over, and the new Summer lineup looks as exciting as ever. 2026 has been one of the best years for anime fans in recent years, with the return of beloved shows such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and more. Additionally, several anticipated new series, such as Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, have already made their debuts. Just like every other season, Crunchyroll will be adding dozens of upcoming series to its library and streaming new episodes weekly after the Japanese broadcast. The streaming service will share a Summer 2026 schedule before the end of June to list down the series that will be available on the platform, along with the timing and the regions.

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One of the most gorgeous upcoming series, Goodbye, Lara, has already confirmed Crunchyroll as its streaming home for the Summer anime season. This original anime is produced by Kinema Citrus, the studio behind My Happy Marriage and Made in Abyss. The anime will premiere on July 6, 2026, on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Crunchyroll will stream the episodes weekly shortly after the broadcast. However, despite having an exciting premise and gorgeous animation, this fantasy romance isn’t getting nearly as much hype as it should have.

What Is Goodbye, Lara About?

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

The story tells a reimagined version of a fairy tale with striking visuals and a promising plot. A long time ago, a mermaid princess named Lara was raised with love by her father, the king of the sea, and her sisters. However, one day, Lara fell in love with a human prince who lived on land and yearned for him despite knowing it was a forbidden love.

Falling in love with a human was not allowed in the world of mermaids, especially for a sheltered princess like her. Still, Lara journeyed to the surface world to meet him. She became human thanks to the potion given to her by the mysterious witch Grace, but it came at a steep price.

Should Lara fail to find her true love, she would turn into foam and vanish into the sea. As her wish to find the man went unfulfilled, the potion took her life, and she vanished forever. However, two hundred years later, the mermaid princess is reborn in Lake Biwa and embarks on yet another journey to find her true love. Unlike last time, Lara isn’t alone and has more than enough she could ask for.

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