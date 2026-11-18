2026 is heading towards the final month of the year, as the Fall 2026 anime season will wrap up along with the year. The final quarter of the year began last month, when all major platforms released exciting new shows for fans worldwide. It’s no surprise that Crunchyroll had the biggest lineup, just like every other quarter. As the world’s largest anime streaming service, Crunchyroll releases dozens of series each quarter on a weekly schedule. On the other hand, Netflix has been venturing into the anime industry for the past few years with original series and new licenses. Instead of following a season schedule, Netflix often focuses on new releases every month.

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These anime are usually newly licensed shows and even sequels that are added to the platform. Initially, the November lineup wasn’t all that exciting, with only two new releases. ComicBook previously covered that Fool Night and Boss x Machina are scheduled to be released this month. However, later on, What’s on Netflix expanded the November 2026 anime lineup with more exciting releases. Check out the new anime that have already arrived on the platform this month as well as the upcoming new licenses fans have been waiting for.

4) One Piece Season 35

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Netflix dropped new One Piece episodes on November 15th, 2026. While the Elbaph Arc is ongoing, Netflix is also planning to bring some of the previous episodes to its library. Aside from the Egghead and the Elbaph Arcs, the streaming giant currently has only 877 episodes of the anime, leaving the Whole Cake Island Arc incomplete. Since 2020, Netflix has been adding arcs by dividing them into seasons or different parts, so fans can finally stream it all in one go. More parts will be added in the next few months, and the dates will be revealed later. Following this batch of new episodes, the anime will have to include the Wano Country Saga, one of the longest Sagas in the story, to finally stream all the available episodes.

The arc takes place after the Straw Hats were split into two teams during the Zou Arc. The team with Zoro, Robin, and the others heads towards Wano with Trafalgar Law and members of the Kozuki Clan. On the other hand, Luffy, Nami, and the rest of the team invade the stronghold of Big Mom, one of the four Emperors of the Sea. Sanji had to leave the crew after being threatened by his family to marry one of Big Mom’s daughters and form an alliance with the pirate crew.

3) Black Butler

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Whether it’s the premise or the storytelling, Black Butler stands out for having unique elements that are appreciated by fans even now. Since the anime is commemorating a major milestone this year, fans can also expect new surprises, including an exhibition, merchandise, and much more. Additionally, What’s on Netflix confirmed that the first two seasons of the hit supernatural series will return to the platform on November 15th, 2026. However, the other installments of the franchise, including the sequel seasons and the movies, haven’t been confirmed to drop on Netflix yet, but we can expect an update in the next few months.

Among the 2000s anime classics, Black Butler still stands out for its exceptional storytelling and complex characters. Written and illustrated by Yana Toboso, this award-winning manga began serializing in Square Enix’s GFantasy magazine on September 16th, 2006. This dark fantasy centers around a young boy named Ciel Phantomhive who sold his soul to a demon named Sebastian. The series is still ongoing and continues to return with new seasons, which is all the more reason why Netflix is bringing back the series to its library.

2) My Hero Academia Season 6

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Amid all the new announcements, What’s on Netflix confirmed that the streaming giant is finally bringing Season 6 to its library on June 1st, 2026. Despite the anime’s success, the platform is lagging in content as it didn’t have Season 6 until now, even though Season 7 is already streaming. While Season 8 also awaits a streaming date, the platform will be streaming the fan-favorite film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, on November 19th as well. While the season was confirmed to begin streaming earlier this year, there was a major delay from Netflix.

The reason behind the delay was never announced, but now fans will finally get to stream the entire series along with the four movies. The anime released four films over the years, and they often get added or removed from the U.S. library due to licensing issues. World Heroes’ Mission was originally released in 2021, while Season 6 premiered in October 2022, more than three years ago.

1) Blue Exorcist Season 3

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The manga has been ongoing since 2009, and thanks to its huge fan base, the anime keeps returning with sequels. While Blue Exorcist is yet another series with a different premise, it shares similarities through the protagonist. Both protagonists are feared as Devils, but they turn out to be innocent teenagers with heartwarming personalities that make everyone around them root for them. Not to mention that they start off as powerful, so unlike My Hero Academia, we don’t get to see the underdog trope.

Blue Exorcist comes off as more slice-of-life with an action-driven narrative. The latest season, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, was released in 2024, but a sequel might take longer than expected since the manga runs on a monthly schedule. This is why it will take a while before enough chapters are released for the animation studio to release a new season.

Are you excited about these new anime? Which of these anime will you watch next month? Head down to the comments to let us know.





