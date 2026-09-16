Crunchyroll Reveals Packed Fall 2026 English Dub Schedule for October (With Big Returns & Debuts)

The Fall 2026 anime season is fast approaching, and Crunchyroll has revealed their packed schedule of English dub releases that will be kicking off this October. With the final few episodes of the Summer 2026 anime season airing over these next two weeks, it’s time to already look ahead to what’s to come for the Fall 2026 anime schedule. There are going to be all sorts of new shows to look forward to, but tons of returning franchises coming back for new episodes too. And Crunchyroll has locked down many of these hits.

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Crunchyroll has officially revealed their new schedule of anime releases for the Fall 2026 anime season, and that thankfully includes plans for new English dub releases too. While the official release dates for these new dubs have yet to be announced (and will be revealed at a later date alongside staff and cast information), Crunchyroll has outlined the dub releases that fans should keep an eye out for. You can get the breakdown below.

Crunchyroll Confirms Fall 2026 English Dub Anime Lineup

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Crunchyroll’s new slate of English dubs for the Fall 2026 anime season breaks down as such (with release dates and production staff being revealed at a later date):

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special Season 2

Aoashi Season 2

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3

Black Clover Season 2

Firefly Wedding

FX Fighter Kurumi-chan

Magic Knight Rayearth

Magical Explorer

Overgeared

PSYREN

Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship!

Sasaki and Peeps Season 2

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

The Detective is Already Dead Season 2

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II

The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life

The Prince of Tennis II U-17 WORLD CUP: Final Member Selection Match

The World’s Strongest Witch

What are the Biggest English Dubs of the Fall?

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Crunchyroll has an impressive slate of English dub releases for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and the ones that immediately standout are the big returns that fans have been dying to see all year. Black Clover Season 2 and The Apothecary Diaires Season 3 have been the most anticipated anime franchise returns of the entire year, so it’s great news to find out that they are getting an official English dub release as well. There’s a hope that they will feature a returning voice cast and staff from the previous seasons too.

That’s even more of a question for Black Clover Season 2 as it’s been five long years since the debut of the first season. Fans of the English dub release watched through 170 episodes with that original cast, so hopefully everyone has been able to return for this new season. In terms of brand new series, the ones that have the most eyes on them are major reboots like Magic Knight Rayearth (which is getting a new anime release after over 30 years). Regardless of what anime you’re into, it seems like Crunchyroll is going to have something for every kind of English dub fan this Fall.