The ever-growing popularity of the anime industry has many enthusiasts looking to venture into the world of exciting shows and movies. No doubt, as the world’s largest streaming platform for anime fans, Crunchyroll is the one platform fans would go to in order to browse new series. However, the platform is full of over a thousand anime series, and it’s just impossible to determine the right fit for you. Choosing the right series is often overwhelming, especially when you have a particular genre in mind. Crunchyroll’s library has dozens of exceptional anime series, including dark fantasies. These types of shows have often been popular thanks to their thought-provoking themes and genre-defining plots.

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The Fall 2026 anime season kicked off last month, and all major streaming platforms, especially Crunchyroll, have released exciting new shows for fans across the globe. Crunchyroll had the biggest anime lineup for the season, just like every other quarter, with new weekly releases to keep fans busy during the final quarter of the year. However, since the latest season’s anime was released only released last month, there aren’t enough episodes for fans to binge. If you’re looking for new anime shows, especially dark fantasies to watch this month that have already released full seasons, then this list is perfect for you.

5) Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-

Image Courtesy of White Fox

Not only is it one of the most beloved anime exclusively available on Crunchyroll, but it is also one of the highest-rated isekai of all time. The anime is based on the acclaimed light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Ootsuka. Only two years after the novel debuted in 2016, the White Fox animation studio released the anime adaptation, which continues to return with new sequels. 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the anime. Over all these years, four seasons have been released, as the story keeps getting more intense.

The anime also confirmed a fifth season this month, which is all the more reason to rewatch to jog your memory. Re:Zero is often praised for exciting plot twists, unique worldbuilding, and thrilling action as it centers around Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary teenage boy. After leaving a convenience store one evening, he suddenly finds himself transported into another world with no hopes of returning to his home. Equipped with the ability to return to time after dying, Subaru tries his best to adjust to the new world while also dealing with any threat that comes his way.

4) Dorohedoro

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

This dark fantasy from MAPPA is based on an acclaimed Seinen classic, which was serialized from 2000 to 2018. The anime features strong aesthetic ties with gritty details while following a hyper-violent Japanese animation that’s reminiscent of the 1990s era. The story takes place in an underground alley called the Hole, which draws heavily from the grimy, pipe-filled, rain-slicked urban dystopias seen in 90s cyberpunk and Seinen anime such as Ghost in the Shell: Memories and Battle Angel Alita. While the animation style uses 2D and 3D CG by the studio, the design philosophy and aesthetics aren’t that different from the cult spirit of the 1990s animation.

The anime premiered in 2000, and it took MAPPA six years to return with a second season this year. A third season has already been confirmed, but it has yet to reveal its release window. Fans are awaiting updates on the anime as Caiman and Nikaido get closer to discovering the dark secrets lingering in the alleys of the Hole while also uncovering what transpired in the past.

3) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Image Courtesy of Studio Shaft

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is an acclaimed fantasy classic on Crunchyroll with a surprise dark twist beneath its cheerful animation style. With one glance at the anime and the adorable magical girls, no one could ever imagine the true horrors awaiting fans. The award-winning show released its anime adaptation in 2011 before returning with sequel movies in 2012 and 2013. This original series centers around Madoka Kaname and Sayaka Miki, two middle school girls whose ordinary lives take drastic turns after encountering Kyuubey, a mysterious magical familiar.

Kyuubey offers the girls an offer to grant any one of their wishes if they become magical girls, but doesn’t tell them the price they have to pay for it. The girls can gain enough power to fulfill their dreams, but Homura Akemi, a new transfer student and a magical girl, tries her best to stop them from accepting the offer. She claims that the offer isn’t what it looks like, implying there will be a major price to pay. The story takes an incredibly dark turn from that point on, forcing the girls into a no-win systematic trap.

2) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image Courtesy of Studio KAi

Among the major titles of this year, Sentenced to Be a Hero caused huge waves in the anime industry after its debut on Crunchyroll. It captured fans’attention with its spectacular animation, unique premise, and promising plot. The anime is not only highly rated but also offers a lot of unique concepts, which make it stand out from the rest of the new releases this year. Thanks to its successful first season, the anime also confirmed a Season 2, although fans await updates on the release date. The series is based on a light novel written by Rocket Shoukai and illustrated by Mephisto.

This exceptionally well-written dark fantasy story offers a twisted outlook on the role of a hero since this title is given only to those who have committed the most heinous crimes. While almost all fantasy stories glorify the coveted title of hero, this anime portrays it as the worst punishment anyone can ever receive. Heroes are those who serve in the military in an endless war against the Demon Lords, where they aren’t even allowed to die. Among those heroes, Xylo Forbartz, who was betrayed by a goddess, swears to reclaim his life and get out of the hell he was forced into.

1) Attack on Titan

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

When it comes to modern anime, specifically those released in the 2010s and 2020s, Attack on Titan can’t be matched with anything else. Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, this award-winning manga has only grown more popular after the anime adaptation by MAPPA. The series is somewhat of a modern classic with major cultural impact across the globe. The story follows Eren Yeager, a boy whose mother is devoured by a Titan when monstrous, humanoid beings breach his hometown’s walls.

This trauma ignites a burning obsession to destroy every Titan, until he awakens the power hidden within him. While Attack on Titan is a survival horror story at its core, it also puts a lot of emphasis on political intrigue. From Eren’s ability to transform into a Titan, the origins of Titans, and the truth about the attack on Shiganshina during Eren’s childhood, the anime has been a wild ride at every turn of the story, up until the very end. It’s one of those stories that keeps fans engaged with these twists, as every plot point and foreshadowing starts to make sense after the truth about Eren’s past is revealed.



Is there any anime series or movie you like that didn’t make it to the list? Let us know in the comments why your favorite dark fantasy on Crunchyroll deserves the spotlight.











