20 Years Later, This Dark Action Fantasy Is Still a Hit With Anime Fans (For Good Reason)

Dark fantasy anime and manga have often ranked among some of the most beloved series of all time, especially when there’s a bit of action blended into the story. Over the years, dark fantasy has had quite a hold in the industry, as evidenced by the explosive popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer. While these series are still fairly new, dozens of beloved shows have made their mark in history. However, rarely do any of them stand out as exceptional as Black Butler. Written and illustrated by Yana Toboso, the manga began serializing in Square Enix’s GFantasy magazine on September 16th, 2026. The story centers around a young boy named Ciel Phantomhive who sold his soul to a demon named Sebastian.

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Throughout the series, Sebastian continues to work for Ciel as his butler to complete his end of the bargain. It’s been two decades since then, and the series still continues to grow in popularity. Whether it’s the premise or the storytelling, Black Butler stands out for having unique elements that are appreciated even to this day. While the manga also has an anime adaptation, the original source is far better comparatively. Since the anime is commemorating a major milestone this year, fans can also expect new surprises, including an exhibition, merchandise, and more.

The Black Butler Manga Is Far Better Than the Anime

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Over the years, there have been several controversies regarding the anime adaptation. Fans’ dissatisfaction is true to some extent since the anime fails to perfectly capture the true essence of the story. Over the decades, anime adaptations have often struggled to follow the same tone and consistency of the manga, regardless of how popular they might be. Unfortunately, Black Butler is no exception since the anime derailed from the original story during the first half of Season 1. Due to the fillers and the excessive changes, the anime adaptation was never able to do justice to the story.

Not to mention that the manga follows a much darker story compared to the anime, which often focused on comedic relief even in dangerous situations. The visuals and the sound effects significantly changed the perception of the story, making it seem less dark than what the creator originally intended. Not only that, but the second season is entirely non-canon as it introduces several plot lines and characters that were never mentioned in the original manga. Additionally, the anime was never able to do justice to several original characters, including Elizabeth and Undertaker, who are far better written and nuanced in the manga.

However, the anime’s later installments, such as the Book of Circus and the Book of Atlantic, remained faithful to the original story. Following the rocky history of the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures, the series was moved over to CloverWorks in July 2023 with the Public School Arc. While the art style changed significantly, CloverWorks has been faithfully adapting the manga ever since. The series is far from over, which means we can expect new updates on the anime’s continuation sooner than expected.

Black Butler Is Commemorating Its 20th Anniversary With New Projects

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

For a franchise as big as Black Butler, it’s no surprise that the 20th anniversary is going to be just as exciting. In fact, the series even opened a new online portal to share all kinds of updates on the upcoming projects. The website features a heartwarming message from the creator to fans who have been supporting the series for years. Additionally, the series also released a promotional video reflecting on the 20-year-long journey as the franchise released the manga, TV anime, and even the live-action adaptation. The website also shares a first look at the new range of exclusive merchandise for the anniversary.

Finally, an exhibition will be held in Japan, which will be unlike anything fans have ever seen. However, despite all the latest announcements, none of them share anything about the anime’s future. So far, the anime has adapted up until the Emerald Witch Arc, which means the next season will cover the Blue Cult Arc. The story brings in new challenges for Ciel as he tries to uncover the truth behind the strange incidents happening in the Sphere Musical Hall. You can catch up with the anime on Crunchyroll as it’s one of the biggest series on the platform.

Are you excited for Black Butler‘s comeback? Let us know in the comments which arc is your favorite so far.