Blue Exorcist Hypes Blue Night Saga With First Trailer: Watch

With Blue Exorcist set to continue during the Winter 2025 anime season with the official adaptation of the Blue Night Saga, and with its January 4, 2025 release date rapidly approaching, there’s no better time for studio VOLN to drop a brand-new trailer for the project. During Jump Festa 2025, the new trailer for Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga- not only gave fans a sneak peek at the stellar animation quality but also revealed the opening and ending themes for the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new opening song for the series, titled “Tsukaku”, or “Sense of Pain”, is written and performed by amazarashi, a Japanese rock group that has previously worked on music for My Hero Academia, NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, and 86 Eighty-Six. The ending song, titled “Overlap” is performed by Shiyui, a group that has previously produced music for DEMON LORD 2099 and Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury. Both songs will be available for streaming on January 5, 2025, to coincide with the release of the anime.

Blue Exorcist‘s Blue Night Saga is a major narrative arc in the original manga. This stage of the story explores Satan’s background a bit more. It investigates the gruesome details of the “Blue Night” event wherein Satan slaughtered numerous exorcists and other holy men around the world in an attempt to possess their bodies. The arc follows a now white-haired Rin as he investigates the incident, and builds on Blue Exorcist‘s existing world to create something truly compelling for new and longtime fans of the series. Based on the trailer, Studio VOLN is planning to go all out adapting every intricacy of the story arc.

Studio VOLN

Blue Exorcist Is a Timeless & Underrated Shonen Staple

While not nearly as popular as some of its contemporaries, Blue Exorcist is, in many ways, “one of the greats” regarding shonen manga. Originally created by Kazue Kato, Blue Exorcist began serializing in 2009 in Jump Square magazine. The world is split between two dimensions – Gehenna, the world of demons, and Assiah, the world of humans – attached to each other in a mirror-like state.

Most of the story follows the two sons of Satan, Rin, and Yukio Okumura, who enroll in True Cross Academy, a school for up-and-coming exorcists so that they can learn how to defeat their father and avenge their caretaker who the demonic overlord slaughtered. Packed with devilish shonen action and a genuinely unique plot, Blue Exorcist has earned itself a devoted following of fans, and as of writing, has over 25 million copies in circulation.



