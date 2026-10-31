Every New Anime Coming to Netflix in November 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season kicked off last month, and all major platforms have released exciting new shows for fans across the globe. Crunchyroll by far has the largest lineup, just like every other quarter, with new weekly releases to keep fans busy for the rest of the year. The largest anime streaming platform in the world always releases almost all of the new seasonal shows, and this time is no different. However, as the final quarter of the year, fans are in for several surprises, and luckily, Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform bringing new shows and sequels for fans.

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With the rise in the anime industry, Netflix has been expanding its anime library for the past few years. Instead of following a seasonal schedule, Netflix focuses on new releases each month. This includes newly licensed shows and even sequels that are available exclusively on the streaming giant. Since October is the first month of the Fall 2026 anime season, it was more exciting than usual, especially thanks to all the sequels fans have been waiting for. However, the November list isn’t as expansive as before, although it does include the two most anticipated series on the platform.

3) Fool Night

Image Courtesy of SHAFT

Fool Night has been a center of attention for all the wrong reasons ever since its trailer was released. This is due to the anime’s release structure, as Netflix opted for a batch release instead of a weekly series. Additionally, while the visuals look striking, the adaptation by Studio Shaft is also causing concerns due to the slight shift in the narrative tone as compared to the fan-favorite manga. The anime will be released on November 26th, 2026. The story takes place in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world in a distant future where Earth is trapped under thick clouds where the sun no longer shines and oxygen levels are dangerously low. In a desperate attempt to survive, humanity created a technology called Transfloration, where near-death or impoverished people have seeds implanted into their bodies so they would transform into oxygen-producing plants.

2) Boss X Machina

Image Courtesy of Studio Mir

This upcoming adult animated steampunk Western series is created by LeSean Thomas and produced by Studio Mir, scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 3rd, 2026. LeSean Thomas, famous for critically acclaimed shows such as Yasuke and Cannon Busters, is returning to Netflix with a stunning new steampunk adventure, brought to life by Studio Mir’s powerhouse animators. While fans have been debating whether it fits the strict geographical definition of “anime,” its breathtaking action sequences, highly stylized character designs, and mature themes make it a must-watch for anime fans. The story takes place in a lawless steampunk West featuring outlaws, machines, and supernatural threats as it centers around a father who acts as judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. The episode count and the release schedule haven’t been revealed yet, but we can expect all episodes to drop on the same day.

1) Weekly Episodes of Continuing Anime Series

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan

While the November list is shorter than usual with only two new releases for the month, we also have a bunch of ongoing series that will continue to release their weekly episodes. This includes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run that remains one of the most popular series of the year despite several controversies and fan backlash. Additionally, Snowball Earth only made it to the platform last month, but instead of dropping all episodes at once, Netflix chose a weekly format for the series. The same goes for Daemons of the Shadow Realm, which was added to the platform in July this year, after its Crunchyroll debut in April. Additionally, Ramparts of the Ice Season 2, Ranma 1/2 Season 2, and Blue Box Season 2 were all released last month exclusively on Netflix as part of the Fall 2026 anime lineup.

Are you excited about these upcoming anime? Which of these anime will you watch next month? Head down to the comments to let us know.