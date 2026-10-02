Kagurabachi Reveals When Its Next Major Anime Update Is Coming

Kagurabachi has emerged as one of the biggest Shonen Jump series of recent times, and its anime adaptation was something fans had been excited about even before the manga’s pages were officially published and circulated. Its leaks in 2023, before the official release, ignited a spark among the manga fandom, with fans calling it the next big Shonen Jump series and getting excited for its anime adaptation. However, it took nearly three years for fans’ wish to be realized in April of this year, when Shueisha announced the anime adaptation, and since then, fans have been looking forward to seeing more information.

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What made the anime’s announcement even more exciting were the secondary details, including the epic team behind the production at Cypic. It was also announced that the anime would get a world tour in Western regions to showcase the first 20 minutes of its first episode. The anime’s momentum only grew with the announcement that the world tour was getting an extension and would arrive across a total of five continents. While this is great news, fans are eagerly waiting for more information about Kagurabachi‘s anime and what to expect in April 2027. Fortunately, the biggest event, Jump Festa, has confirmed that Kagurabachi‘s anime updates will be unveiled there.

Kagurabachi Will Reveal Its Next Anime Details at Shueisha’s Biggest Event Soon

It’s official: the Kagurabachi anime is coming to Jump Festa 2027’s Super Stage!



Jump Festa 2027 will be held on December 19–20, 2026, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Stay tuned for more updates: https://t.co/aQf9LrToaE #Kagurabachi #BachiAnime pic.twitter.com/M9mrERfM1F — KAGURABACHI Anime Official (@kb_anime_en) September 28, 2026

Jump Festa is the biggest event for Shueisha, featuring some of the biggest updates from the various franchises it has. The event has been announced for the December 19-20 weekend later this year, and among the many franchises that have earned a spot there, one of the biggest stages, Super Stage, has been given to Kagurabachi. It is clear that Kagurabachi will use this opportunity to share many more details about the upcoming anime project. At this event, new trailers and visuals are expected to be unveiled for the anime, adding to the excitement for its release next April.

Fans could also expect other revelations related to the anime, perhaps including its episode count, although this is highly unlikely. However, it could confirm whether the anime will only run through the Spring season or extend into Summer next year. Besides this, Kagurabachi‘s anime adaptation hasn’t received any more updates, and the rest could reveal what the manga’s future holds. The manga series has recently taken a few breaks, and if the manga is facing any issues or a change is expected, it could also be announced, along with details about new arcs in the series.

For the time being, fans should rejoice knowing that the December 19-20 weekend is the official date for Kagurabachi to unveil new details about the anime. It has been a long wait for fans of Kagurabachi, as its anime adaptation was expected since the manga’s inception, and so far, with the team at Cypic and the anime’s world tour, it is already proving that Kagurabachi could be the best new shonen anime of 2027.