10 Years Later, Fan-Favorite Isekai Reveals New Look Ahead of Season 2 Return

10 years after this fan-favorite Isekai anime series came to an end, it has revealed a new look at its second season return now in the works. It’s been an especially great era for Isekai anime releases as fans have not only gotten to see a ton of new Isekai adaptations making their debuts, but many of the more successful shows have been picked up for multiple seasons at this point. It turns out that this success even extends to some fan-favorite Isekai hits that have been dormant for a very long time.

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GATE is a notable Isekai series because of how it shakes things up. Kicking off with a war between a fantasy world as it invades the real world, it had focused on how Japanese military forces banded together to work through this new conflict. 10 years after it originally ended, the series has revealed a new look at its Season 2 comeback and it’s going to take a much different route than before with its sequel. You can check out the new look at GATE 2: Tides of Conflict below.

What to Know for GATE Season 2

© Takumi Yanai, AlphaPolis / GATE2 Production Committee

GATE 2: Tides of Conflict is a new sequel being crafted to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original GATE series, but it’s going to go an entirely different route than fans might hope for. Currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, no international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time. This new season is going to look dramatically different from the original too as it’s going to feature a new story, new characters, and more based on the original light novels’ official sequel release.

Kasagi Labo, Oshi, and GENCO and will be producing GATE 2: Tides of Conflict with Toru Takahashi serving as director with animation produced by Studio M2. Tatsuhiko Urahata will be overseeing the scripts, Shigeru Fujita will be handling the character designs, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa will be composing the music. But the rest of the staff or potential voice cast has yet to be revealed as of this time. It’s still all coming together as it becomes much more solidified heading into its launch next year.

What’s Different With GATE Season 2?

Studio M2

GATE 2: Tides of Conflict adapts the light novel sequels to the first series that fans saw adapted with the anime’s first season ten years ago. This new sequel story focuses on the Maritime forces of the Japanese military who spring into action when an American journalist is kidnapped. It’s got a ton of new faces who fans will be meeting for the first time, so it will be likely that you can jump into the sequel without knowing too much about the original.

GATE’s debut season saw a mysterious fantasy world gate opening up in modern day Japan, and connected the two worlds. The Japan’s military spring into action to save their citizens and forge a new connection with this fantasy world. If you wanted to check out the original 20 plus episodes season, you can now find it streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the meantime.

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