7 Terrible Isekai Anime Worlds Ranked By How Quickly You’d Die

The idea of being whisked away to a fantasy world might be at the core of the Isekai anime genre, but there are many more dangerous worlds than you would think. While many of these shows use their settings for various levels of wish fulfillment as some ordinary person is brought into a new world with extraordinary abilities, if you think about them for even a little bit, the actual reality of the situation sounds like a terrible predicament to be in. Especially if you don’t get cheat powers.

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The Isekai anime genre might feature cool overpowered heroes who have been able to dominate their worlds through broken abilities granted by gods, but what if you went through that same situation without any of the help from some kind of greater being. If you weren’t the main character of a particular Isekai anime story, there’s a good chance that you’d die pretty quickly in many of the worlds on this list below.

7). Sword Art Online

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Sword Art Online is probably the first example you would think of when it comes to being trapped in a terrible world as Aincrad makes it where any of the abilities you could get from exploring its video game elements have to be gained by your own ability. You’d probably get far if you had all of Kirito’s cheat abilities, or worked together in one of the guilds, but the risk of death is still there.

It’s just not as great of a threat as the others on the list because ultimately you do have a chance to succeed in this world. The show demonstrates how many just decided to live other livelihoods outside of battle thanks to the RPG setting, so you could live a relatively longish life despite being brain dead in the real world.

6). Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is another situation where it’s entirely possible to make a new life for yourself in this fantasy world, but it’s got a much tougher barrier of entry overall. This world doesn’t have the same kind of cheats, so any kind of power up is gained through your own skill. But if you’re dropped in a terrible region such as the Demon Continent seen in the second season, it’s a wrap. Dangerous beasts, powerful killers, and more abound in this world and you could be easily wiped out without much chance. But you still have at least a slim chance at living a potentially peaceful life despite all of that.

5). The Executioner and Her Way of Life

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That chance gets even slimmer with the world seen in The Executioner and Her Way of Life. It’s set in a world that had once reincarnated many people from Japan who’s Isekai abilities helped to advance their various civilizations. It got to be so many that these Isekai heroes lost control of their various cheat powers and caused the world’s destruction in the past. Now every new Isekai person (regardless of cheat power) is immediately killed by a member of the Church to keep the world safe. That would be you.

There’s still a chance in that maybe you’ll convince your executioner to keep you alive, however, by appealing to their humanity but don’t expect to live beyond a day in this world otherwise.

4). Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells

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Failure Frame offers a world where you would get killed within hours of being transported to this new world if the goddess hated your ability. You do get the edge here by being granted a new ability on entry, but if the goddess deems it unworthy (much like she did the “E-Rank” Touka), you’ll be sentenced to death and thrown into a pit of monsters. There’s a chance you could survive much like Touka was able to, but without any real time spent in this new world and a potentially terrible ability, you’re only going to last a few hours here at most.

3). My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered

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Imagine if the goddess hated your ability within the first few minutes of coming to the new world instead? My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered brings Takatou and his class to her world, and only those gifted with a random ability survive the initial jump. If you’re an adult, the goddess kills you right away. If you don’t get one of the abilities, you’re killed by monsters. If it does work out and you somehow get an ability that keeps you alive, you’re still going to be trained to fight against monsters for the goddess’ benefit. That’s if you can survive your classmates who want to kill you for whatever reason too.

2). Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

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Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions is probably one of the bleakest fantasy Isekai anime releases because it takes such a grounded spin on the idea. Brought into a fantasy world with no memory of your previous life, you’re told to join hunting party and train as an adventurer to survive. It’s the kind of a series where a fight with a single goblin can lead to injuries or death, and you don’t come back from that.

With no hope of return or even a memory of why you’d want to do so, you’ll be forced to live as an adventurer fighting with terrible equipment until your time is up. If you don’t fight, you don’t eat. There’s no real choice with this awful fantasy world. It’s fight or die, or fight and die.

1). Now and Then, Here and There

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Now imagine all of that, but in the midst of a world war. A desolate version of what seems to be a future Earth has been since divided into factions fighting over the final resources to survive. If you’re like main protagonist Shu, you’ll be forcibly tortured and interrogated following your arrival and then be thrown into battle along with other kids. It’s where each battlefield can wipe you out in an instant, and no one is safe regardless of age.

No cheat powers, no gods, no hope to get home to speak of, and no control over what you want to do with your life. It’s fight until you die with this one. At least with everything else on this list, there’s a chance at survival. Here it’s basically zero.

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