Fan-Favorite Anime Reveals New Look at Sequel 10 Years in The Making

Revivals in the animation industry are big business at present, with popular shows like King of the Hill, Phineas and Ferb, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, and many others bringing in old and new viewers alike. To no one’s surprise, the anime world has been taking a similar approach with some of its franchises. In one unexpected instance, a world that pits military technology against supernatural threats from a world akin to Dungeons and Dragons and The Lord of the Rings is getting a season two a decade following its premiere season. If you are looking for more Gate, we have good news for you.

The original Gate anime debuted in 2015, bringing its first season to an end in 2016. Despite having quite a bit of content to cover from the novel series, light novel series, and manga, with the latter continuing to this day, many anime fans had put the idea of the anime returning to bed. Last year, it was announced that the franchise would receive a season two in 2027. To help build up hype for the show’s return next year, a new trailer has arrived that focuses on Yoji Itami and his fight against the monstrous hordes threatening the modern world. You can check out the new video below.

Gate’s Second Season Build-Up

The first season was brought to life by A-1 Pictures, who anime fans might know best for their work on the likes of Solo Leveling and Sword Art Online. For season two, A-1 is ditching the series, with the production house, Studio M2, taking the reins of Gate 2: Tides of Conflict. For those who might not know, M2 might be best known for its work on Netflix’s Pluto, the legendary anime adaptation that adapted the work of world-renowned creator Naoki Urasawa. M2 also played a major part in the creation of anime adaptations, including Blue Lock, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, Sanda, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, and Lazarus.

As for what you can expect from Gate 2, here’s how M2 describes the long-awaited second season of the fan-favorite franchise: “Years after a portal to another world opened in Ginza, Tokyo, the Gate remains under Japan’s strict control. When an American journalist is abducted in the Special Region, Petty Officer Hajime Tokushima and Captain Goro Edajima are sent aboard the submarine Kitashio to infiltrate the trading nation of Tinae. Joined by a determined princess, a pirate heir, and a mystical Ship Guardian, they must navigate waters plagued by warring fleets, Armored Whales, and creatures beyond imagination.” While a third season is far from confirmed as of the writing of this article, there is enough material from the novels and manga to pave a bright future for this anime that many thought would never return to the small screen.

What do you think of Gate's big comeback arriving next year?