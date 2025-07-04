Fan-Favorite Anime Finally Returning for New Season After 10 Years

A major fan-favorite anime series is finally coming back for a new season a decade after its first season made its debut, and fans are going to want to keep an eye out for what’s next. With both Anime Expo 2025 and Japan Expo 2025 now firing off on all cylinders, it’s meant that there’s a ton of new material for anime fans to keep an eye out for. It’s been one surprise after another so far, but this return is likely going to be one of the biggest surprises as the anime taking on Takumi Yanai, Daisuke Izuka and Kurojishi’s Gate light novel series is coming back.

Gate first made its debut with screens back in 2015, and the second half of the debut season wrapped up its run the next year without any hope of a potential continuation. Fans have been holding out hope ever since that the anime would come back someday, and Gate Season 2 has officially been announced as part of the anime’s tenth anniversary. It’s official folks. The wait for new episodes will soon be over as it gets ready for a new sequel.

Studio M2

What to Know for Gate Season 2

According to the anime’s official website with Oshi, Gate Season 2 will officially be titled Gate: Tides of Conflict. This TV anime is announced as part of the celebration for the anime’s tenth anniversary, and will be adapting the first two volumes of the Gate Season 2 sequel series. A release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but what has been confirmed is the fact that Toru Takahashi will be directing the new season for Studio M2. Tatsuhiko Urahata will be overseeing the scripts, and Shigeru Fujita will be handling the character designs (the first of which have been revealed and you can see them above).

Kasagi Labo, Oshi, and GENCO will also be producing the anime’s new series, and the website for its production teases that fans will be able to help out and contribute to further it along in its process. As of the time of this writing, it has yet to be revealed if any of the cast members from the first season will be coming back for their respective roles. Given that it seems to be tackling a whole new series, and seeming like a new TV anime series overall rather than a second season, there’s likely going to be some big changes.

