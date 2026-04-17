Top 7 Funniest Isekai Anime, Ranked

The isekai genre has become a fundamental part of the anime landscape, with the genre routinely taking a look at series that drop its protagonists into worlds quite different from the ones they once knew. Series such as Sword Art Online, Rising of the Shield Hero, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation have created some serious scenarios for their protagonists. On top of some of the more serious fare within the isekai world, there are countless anime that have leveraged the genre in a hilarious direction. Isekai and comedy go hand-in-hand, and we decided to compile the best of the best when it comes to comedic isekai series, ranking them along the way.

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7.) Eminence in Shadow

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Eminence in Shadow does not sell itself as a comedy, and if you watch an episode or two, you might be wondering what this is doing on the list. However, the isekai series is a perfect parody of the genre, routinely showing Cid and his cast of characters in battles and moments that make light of the genre. The protagonist routinely sells himself as a genius strategist while, in reality, being anything but. Again, some of the events and characters that are a part of this anime isekai might sell the idea that this is not a comedy, but its parody levels are off the charts, and it earns its place on this list as a result.

6.) Isekai Quartet

Courtesy of Kadokawa

While Eminence in Shadow can often “hide its power level” when it comes to its comedic subject matter, Isekai Quartet does the exact opposite by creating even more hilarious takes on isekai heroes and villains. First premiering in 2019, the series pushes forward short installments that routinely create “slice of life” scenarios for its various isekai heroes. Specifically, the series has smashed together franchises including Konosuba, Overlord, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, The Saga of Tanya The Evil, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Catuious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, and Eminence in Shadow. If you’re looking for the most cartoonish, slapstick entry on this list, Isekai Quartet is the one for you.

5.) Reborn As a Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon

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While many isekai will normally see their heroes gaining wild abilities and superpowers when they are transported to a new world, there is one that transforms its hero into a solitary object. Reborn As a Vending Machine: I Now Wander The Dungeon focuses on a man reborn as a vending machine, who can’t move on his own. Luckily, he can disperse interesting and sometimes magical items that can benefit warriors around him. With a third season recently airing its first episode, now is the perfect time to check out this surreal series.

4.) Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill

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The same studio responsible for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Hell’s Paradise has made an isekai of its own, with MAPPA making one of the cream of the crop via Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill. Right out of the gate, protagonist Tsuyoshi Mukouda highlights how he isn’t your typical isekai protagonist, having accidentally been dragged into a new world. Rather than having a power that makes him an expert swordsman or all-powerful wizard, Mukouda instead can summon items from Japan thanks to the internet. This skill comes into play in some hilarious ways as the heart of this isekai helps it earn its place on this list.

3.) Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

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While most isekai protagonists revel in their newfound powers, the star of Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious does anything but. Seiya Ryuuguuin has spent quite some time making sure that he is ready for anything, but unfortunately, this means that he routinely goes way too far in terms of making sure his enemies are defeated, his objectives have been achieved, and his survival has been assured. Presenting a dynamic similar to that of Konosuba’s, with Seiya accompanied by the goddess Ristarte, the series routinely goes to extreme lengths to see just how willing the hero is to make sure he is all right. The isekai goes to such extremes that you can’t help but laugh at the series of events.

2.) Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World

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For many isekai lists, Konosuba stands at the tippy-top and for good reason. Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World shares the story of Kazuma Satou as he hilariously discovers that being dropped into an isekai isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be. This isekai’s humor is always on point, spawning several seasons and spin-offs that help hammer home the comedy that is considered some of the best moments in any isekai. It was no easy feat for another series to overtake Konosuba, but for us here at ComicBook.com, one isekai stands above the rest when it comes to sheer comedy.

1.) Uncle From Another World

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The funniest isekai anime on the market, for us, is Uncle From Another World. The series sees a typical nerd dropped into a magical world, brought back to his homeland to recollect everything that had happened to him to his nephew. Uncle typically will see the titular protagonist shrugging off romantic advances, stumbling into hilarious situations, and wanting nothing more than to find ways to play the Sega Genesis. A real tragedy is that this hilarious isekai hasn’t been renewed for a second anime season, though the manga marches on. If you are looking for one of the funniest anime in existence, this isekai is the one for you.

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