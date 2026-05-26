11 Years On, One of The Most Historical Manga Still Hasn’t Returned From Its Hiatus

The anime industry is growing ever so rapidly, and fans are always on the lookout for the next big hit. Most of the anime are based on manga, and some are even adapted from light novels and video games. However, not all deserving titles get the attention from a studio they deserve, while some take longer than usual to finally get an adaptation. Telling exceptional stories within black and white panels, manga is now a globally renowned medium for entertainment. However, even though the art can be gorgeous, the stories often don’t hit us the same if it’s not animation. Each year, hundreds of fresh, innovative adaptations make their appearance, but many more stories are awaiting their turn. Anime adaptations don’t always depend on a manga’s popularity, but also on factors like budget constraints, studio scheduling, and market trends. This is why, even a few Shonen Jump series, which include some of the most popular manga, often take years to announce an anime. This list consists of some of the most unique and brilliant manga, some of which are bound to get their own anime sooner or later, while others might go unnoticed forever.

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Set in 16th-century Japan, the story follows Takezu Shinmen, a fierce and violent young warrior who survives the Battle of Sekigahara and sets out to become the strongest under the heavens. After being captured and reformed, he adopts the name Musashi Miyamoto and begins a long and solitary journey to understand the true meaning of strength. Throughout his journey, he duels rival swordsmen, including the deaf prodigy Sasaki Kojirō, and confronts not just enemies, but his own fears, ego, and emotional wounds.

The manga is a philosophical exploration of growth, discipline, and self-discovery. Unfortunately, due to Takehiko Inoue’s health, Vagabond went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015, and fans continue to await its return. Of course, the hiatus makes it even more difficult for the manga to get an anime adaptation. The series also went on a few hiatuses before 2015, but none of them lasted this long. Even so, Vagabond is one of the best historical series with breathtaking art and a captivating main character that deserves its story to be told among a global audience by bringing it to life in an anime version.

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