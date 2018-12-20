The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Animated TV Series

When it comes to animation, 2018 had its plate full with big titles. Fans were forced to say goodbye to some iconic Cartoon Network titles while other late-night series hit it big with ratings. Still, only one animated TV series can stand as ComicBook.com’s Golden Issue recipient this year.

And the winner of Best Animated TV Series is…

Voltron: Legendary Defender!

Netflix has not been shy about its interest in anime, and this original series brings the best of Japanese animation together with Western production. Voltron stepped out with its final season, in additional others this year, and brought an end to the beloved series. The show’s emotional finale mixed the perfect blend of action and humor, leaving a stellar legacy for future Netflix animated titles such as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

