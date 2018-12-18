The ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Fight Scene

2018 was a particularly strong year for anime, so the competition is pretty stacked. This is especially true for fight scenes as this year provided some of the strongest in recent memory.

With fights between multiple parties, one-on-one fights, fights bringing on new status quos, and fights enhanced by various kung-fu films, the fight scenes in anime this year all blew fans’ minds in one way or another. But in the end, only one fight scene could truly be the best one.

And the winner of Best Anime Fight Scene is…

Goku vs. Jiren in Dragon Ball Super!

Dragon Ball Super took our Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Fight Scene of 2017 with Goku and Jiren’s first confrontation, but the series somehow surpassed itself with their rematch. Fans thought Goku using Ultra Instinct Omen against Jiren was impressive enough, but when their big rematch resulted in Mastered Ultra Instinct? Fans could not believe the strength woven into Goku’s newly minted silver locks.

Capitalizing on all the build up for the new power during the Tournament of Power, Goku vs. Jiren did not disappoint fans for a second. And that’s before even factoring in the variations of this fight with Vegeta, Freeza, and Android 17 in the mix as well. My Hero Academia impressed this year as well with its intensely emotional fights, Boruto surprised with its impressively animated fight choreography, and Attack on Titan featured a close quarters, bloody battle. But Goku and Jiren’s rematch?

That fight was, quite literally, a showstopper.

