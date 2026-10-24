2025’s Darkest Anime Returns With New Movie This Fall – Watch the Trailer

One of the darkest anime of the last year is coming back with a new feature film release later this Fall, and a new trailer is showing more of it off before it hits theaters across Japan. Crunchyroll has been home to some truly dark anime releases that have caught fans off guard in a few ways, and there’s probably no better example of this than with the anime adaptation for Taizan 5’s Takopi’s Original Sin. Now it’s coming back to break hearts all over again, but just on the big screen this time.

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Takopi’s Original Sin The Movie: Thank You, See You Tomorrow is a new compilation film that repackages the six episode miniseries into a new feature film package with new materials teased for the upgrade. This new version of the anime is gearing up for its debut across theaters in Japan later this Fall, and a new trailer is helping to show off the best look at the anime yet. You can check it out along with a new poster you can find below.

Takopi’s Original Sin Movie Reveals New Trailer Ahead of Japan Launch

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Takopi’s Original Sin The Movie: Thank You, See You Tomorrow is currently scheduled to hit theaters in Japan on November 27th, but no potential international release plans have been announced as of this time. The new film version features a returning staff from the TV anime series with Shinya Iino directing and handling the scripts for ENISHIYA, and Keita Nagahara providing the character designs. The main voice cast for the anime include Kurumi Mamiya as Takopi, Reina Ueda as Shizuka Kuze, Konomi Kohara as Marina, and Anna Nagase as Azuma.

Takopi’s Original Sin The Movie: Thank You, See You Tomorrow is a new compilation film retooling the events of the six episode miniseries adapting Taizan 5’s original manga. This new film is teased to be the most complete version of the story with new footage exclusive to the film version, and a new theme song for the overall package titled “Love You” as performed by Tele. But as for what new footage might be included in the experience, it’s still being kept a mystery as of this time.

What Is Takopi’s Original Sin & Why Is It So Dark?

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Takopi’s Original Sin made its debut last Summer with a much different kind of anime experience than fans had ever expected when it was first made available for streaming with Crunchyroll. Not only did it have a much shorter run of episodes overall than every other anime seen last year, but its content was some of the darkest seen that year too. Dealing with some very real topics like child abuse, neglect, murder, suicide and more, it was all the more heartbreaking due to the very young characters at the center of these developments.

Takopi’s Original Sin might not have had as explosive of an anime debut as some of the other new anime releases fans had seen last year, but it had made a strong impact thanks to the number of intense sequences and moments throughout its run. It was one surprise after another, and this film version is likely going to take it all to the next level. Would you want to see the new Takopi’s Original Sin movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!