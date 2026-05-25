2025 Produced a Truly Exceptional Anime, Yet the Crunchyroll Anime Awards Ignored It

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 have come to an end, and while this year saw some anime receive deserving wins, there were disappointments as well. Solo Leveling once again came out on top in two categories it arguably did not deserve. While the series featured strong animation and action, it did not stand above other anime, especially against Dandadan in animation for the second consecutive year, nor against My Hero Academia in action. Although it was somewhat expected that Solo Leveling would take the awards, considering the event has increasingly become more of a popularity contest than a critical one, there was still one particularly surprising loss.

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Released in the summer of 2025, Takopi’s Original Sin immediately shocked the fandom with its exceptional narrative and emotional impact. From beginning to end, the anime continued to surprise viewers, as reflected by all six episodes receiving ratings above 9 on IMDb. This made it clear that it was also a fan favorite, and with the Crunchyroll Anime Awards often functioning as a popularity contest, Takopi’s Original Sin seemed destined to win multiple awards, including Best New Anime. However, despite being nominated in seven categories, the series failed to receive a single award, even though it arguably deserved several.

Takopi’s Original Sin Deserved Better

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The major categories Takopi’s Original Sin was nominated in included Anime of the Year, Best New Anime, and Best Drama, and the series made a compelling case to win each of them. The competition for Anime of the Year was certainly tough, especially with My Hero Academia carrying a decade of emotional weight behind it, but from a broader perspective, Takopi’s Original Sin deserved the recognition just as much, despite having only six episodes. However, Gachiakuta winning Best New Anime over Takopi’s Original Sin is where the result feels difficult to justify. While Gachiakuta emerged as one of the strongest new anime of the year, its foundation still relied heavily on familiar shonen tropes. In contrast, Takopi’s Original Sin felt genuinely unique, delivering a narrative rarely seen in anime.

What made the anime especially compelling was its drama, another category where it arguably deserved to win but was overlooked. While The Apothecary Diaries justifies its place in the drama category, Takopi’s Original Sin delivered emotional realism on an entirely different level. Out of its seven nominations, these two awards especially felt deserved. For the second consecutive year, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards have sparked controversy over their winners, once again failing to properly reward some of the anime that arguably deserved recognition the most. More than ever, the awards feel increasingly disconnected from critical evaluation, especially with fan voting dominating the outcome instead of a stronger balance with critics’ input.

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