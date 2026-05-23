Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Confirms Return With New Movie

One of Crunchyroll’s darkest anime breakout hits of the last year has announced it’s coming back with a new movie in the works. Crunchyroll recently held their annual Anime Awards with all sorts of major franchises from the last year vying for the coveted spots. There was one new anime adaptation in particular that has really taken off with fans. Despite not running for two long and being an outright miniseries, Taizan 5’s original manga really made an impact with fans as one of the most striking releases of 2025 overall.

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Taizan 5’s Takopi’s Original Sin was the standout release of 2025 as it was one of the darkest stories that had streamed with Crunchyroll last year. The anime didn’t last for too long during its original run with only six episodes before it came to an end, but it’s now been announced that the franchise is expanding with a new movie. Titled Takopi’s Original Sin -Thank You, See You Tomorrow-, you can check out the announcement teaser for the new movie below.

Takopi’s Original Sin Announces New Movie Return

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Takopi’s Original Sin -Thank You, See You Tomorrow– is now in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The film will be a compilation of the anime miniseries, and will showcases the materials from its six episodes in a new way. The new film will also include brand new scenes not seen in the TV version of the anime, and thus will likely be the most complete version of the anime adaptation that fans will be able to see in action when it finally makes its debut.

Takopi’s Original Sin -Thank You, See You Tomorrow– will likely feature a return from the TV anime staff, but it has yet to be confirmed as of this time either. The original TV anime adaptation was directed by Shinya Iino for studio ENISHIYA with Keita Nagahara providing the character designs, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa composing the music. The anime also starred the likes of Kurumi Mamiya as Takopi, Reina Ueda as Shizuka Kuze, Konomi Kohara as Marina, and Anna Nagase as Azuma at the center of it all. And the team really went all out for this series.

What’s So Special About Takopi’s Original Sin?

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Originally making its debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app back in 2021, and only ran for a single year, Takopi’s Original Sin is a complete story that gets everything done it needs to before it comes to an end. It’s got some very intense story material, however, so fans shouldn’t jump in lightly. Because while it’s not the first anime to tackle elements such as suicide, domestic abuse, murder, and more, its focus on very young characters at the center of these traumatic sequences make it all the more intense.

Takopi’s Original Sin is a tight experience that anime fans can knock out over the course of a weekend (maybe with some breaks in between some big moments), and you can find it now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Though it might be worth waiting a bit longer to see what’s going to change with the feature film version.

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