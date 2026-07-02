One Year Ago, Crunchyroll Released Its Darkest Shonen Anime of 2025 (And It Still Holds That Title)

Takopi’s Original Sin emerged as Crunchyroll‘s darkest anime of Summer 2025, becoming not only the darkest anime of the year but also one of the darkest in recent years, and it will likely hold that title for a long time. For a narrative to be considered dark, it has to embrace the struggles of real life in a subtle way that allows fans to resonate with its themes. This is why anime with heavy adult themes often emerge as some of the darkest series. Another way an anime can become dark is through sudden twists that sharply contrast with what the series initially depicts, a method that can instantly push a story into much darker territory.

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However, for a narrative to truly embrace darkness, it must consistently explore unsettling themes until the very end, showing how these experiences become lasting scars even after they pass. This is exactly what Takopi’s Original Sin accomplishes. With just six episodes, the Summer 2025 anime has already emerged as one of the darkest series in recent years and will likely continue to hold that distinction for a long time. Through a brilliant mix of fictional and real-life elements, the anime portrays the complexity of human emotions and the ways people are affected by them. Takopi’s Original Sin perfectly captures this through its brilliantly written cast of developing child characters.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of Summer 2025 Is a Masterpiece

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

Takopi’s Original Sin anime, adapted from the manga of the same name by Taizan5, was first released on June 28, 2025, with an almost 40-minute premiere episode. The first episode depicts the story of a girl barely 10 years old, Shizuka, who is facing abuse from a classmate named Marina. Initially, the anime appears to be a coming-of-age story, especially with the arrival of an alien named Takopi, who wants to help her be happy at school. After realizing that Marina is the cause of Shizuka’s sadness and believing that friendship between them could solve the issue, Takopi gives Shizuka a gadget, a long ribbon with the mysterious power to bring two people closer when they are tied to it.

Despite its premise seemingly being catered toward children, the anime shocks viewers with a dark twist by revealing that Shizuka takes her own life using the friendship ribbon that was meant to solve her problems. The shock value of this moment is almost unparalleled and is one of the most disturbing moments an anime has delivered in recent years. It immediately hooks viewers into discovering what could have driven a child to such a tragic end, and the mysteries unveiled as the series progresses are both compelling and thought-provoking. However, it is not this single thread that drives the series, as the other characters possess equally compelling nuances.

For instance, the titular character, Takopi, is an alien who is oblivious to complex human emotions and only understands happiness. Throughout the series, his actions and growing understanding of human emotions mirror those of a toddler gradually learning about the darker aspects of humanity. Meanwhile, the other two central characters, Marina and Azuma, have narratives that further elevate the nuances of human emotion. As the three children are exposed to darker elements such as bullying, suicide, and murder, the series perfectly portrays the complexities of human society. What makes this anime even better is the way it comes to an end.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of Summer 2025 Has an Ending That’s Just as Special

Image Courtesy of Studio Enishiya

Given that the main character, Takopi, is an alien who possesses magical gadgets, including one capable of reversing time, it is implied on several occasions that, after enduring such hardships, the main cast would eventually receive a happy ending. However, while the series does deliver a twist, it comes with its own scars. In their new life, the two female leads, Marina and Shizuka, find comfort in each other’s pain, as there is no one better who can understand what they have gone through. Rather than having their trauma magically erased, they learn to live with it.

This notion perfectly embodies the reality that humans never truly forget their trauma but instead learn to live with it and find comfort in sharing those feelings with others, particularly with people who have experienced similar pain. Takopi’s Original Sin‘s ending is a cathartic display that is sure to make viewers shed tears because of how perfectly it is executed. The ending is one of the main reasons why Takopi’s Original Sin emerged as one of Crunchyroll’s darkest anime series of 2025, as it so perfectly captures the darker elements of real life in a way that few anime have done and likely will not do again in the near future.

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