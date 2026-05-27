2025’s Best Anime Gets the Perfect Upgrade as It Reaches New Milestones

2025 saw a lot of great anime releases, but it also delivered one of the most distinct anime in recent years, which continued to surprise the anime community with every episode. With the shock value the series provided and the overwhelmingly positive reception from fans, the anime eventually became the first to have all of its episodes ranked above 9 on IMDb. With achievements like these, it seemed evident that this special series would be rewarded with multiple awards. However, despite receiving seven nominations at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the anime was completely ignored. That said, fresh information regarding the series was also announced at the awards.

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It was announced that one of the most surprising releases of 2025, Takopi’s Original Sin, is going to receive a movie version of the anime. The details surrounding the film, titled Takopi’s Original Sin -Thank You, See You Tomorrow–, reveal that all six episodes of the anime will be re-edited into a theatrical movie release. It was also confirmed that this re-edited version will include new original scenes. While this is already good news for the anime, the latest information from Oricon also reveals that the manga series is thriving, with its sales reaching a new milestone.

Despite Being Ignored at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Takopi’s Original Sin Continues to Thrive

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

The original manga by Taizan5, Takopi’s Original Sin, had only a short run of two volumes, concluding in March 2022. With the arrival of the anime, it was clear that the manga sales would receive a boost, and the latest sales record notes that the series has reached a total of 1.8 million copies in circulation across its two volumes. For a series like this, which does not rely on extravagant concepts but instead is built purely on its dark narrative, this is a major achievement that highlights the changing way anime fans are embracing broader genres and accepting realism as one of the medium’s core strengths.

While the manga remains the rawest way to experience the story, the anime certainly elevated the experience, and with a movie adaptation that essentially recompiles the anime with edits designed to enhance it further, Takopi’s Original Sin could also emerge as one of the defining modern anime movies of this era, thanks to this new upgrade. When it arrives, the film could further boost the manga’s sales and help the series gain even wider recognition.

Takopi’s Original Sin was able to achieve such a strong reception thanks to its authentic and realistic storytelling, and with children placed at the center of such heavy themes, the anime was destined to stand out. Therefore, a movie upgrade for this 2025 anime masterpiece is a necessary step that will allow the series to expand even further and reach a wider audience through a new format that could surpass both the manga and anime experience with the promise of original scenes in the film adaptation.

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