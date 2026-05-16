3 Years Later, Netflix Will Finally Stream My Hero Academia’s Missing Season

In December last year, fans bid a bittersweet farewell to My Hero Academia‘s anime nine years after its debut. It took the anime series a little more than a year after the manga finale to wrap up the story following the aftermath of the Final War. As the story ends, the heroes carry the scars caused by the villains and rebuild the country after the large-scale destruction. However, even though the main story has already ended, the beloved franchise keeps returning with new projects, whether it’s spin-offs or even video games. The anime returned with a special episode, My Hero Academia: More to adapt the extra chapter from the manga’s final volume, which follows the heroes eight years after the final war. Despite ending, the franchise is more popular than ever, which is why it’s the perfect time for Netflix to begin streaming all its films. The anime released four films over the years, and they often get added or removed from the U.S. library due to licensing issues. According to the June 2026 schedule shared by What’s on Netflix, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, which was originally released in 2021, will begin streaming on the platform on June 1st. The film is also available on Crunchyroll and Prime Video.

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What Happens in My Hero Academia: World Heroes‘ Mission?

The film premiered when the anime series was airing its fifth season, so it takes place during the Endeavor Agency Arc, specifically in the middle of Season 5. This places the film in the timeline shortly before the students take part in their winter work-studies and before the start of the Paranormal Liberation War. The film follows a non-canon story focusing on a group called Humarise, who believe those with quirks must be eradicated.

They have created a destruction device that causes people with quirks to lose control of their powers and die. Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto follow Endeavor, Japan’s top hero, in the country of Otheon. After a series of events, Deku is accused of a crime he didn’t commit and runs into Rody Soul, who ends up being a valuable ally despite having secrets of his own.

While Kohei Horikoshi, the original creator of the manga, didn’t write the film, he contributed significantly to it during the production process. Additionally, Rody even became a canon character who briefly appeared in the final arc when the entire world was cheering for Deku, who was fighting All For One.

What’s Next For My Hero Academia?

The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary and has a lot of exciting surprises for fans. Amid the celebration, the anime released a new episode to feature the true finale of the series. The special episode premiered on Crunchyroll on May 2nd, 2026, following the U.A students eight years into the future as they become some of Japan’s top pro heroes.

The anime has launched a new website specifically for sharing all kinds of updates on the anniversary projects. The series will return with a new anime short, titled “I am a hero too,” focusing on Eri and her life after the final war. She dreamed of becoming a singer after being inspired by the performance of Class 1-A during the school festival. So far, the anime has yet to confirm a release date or reveal a trailer.

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