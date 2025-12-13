My Hero Academia Star Has Mixed Feelings About Final Season: “I Feel So Conflicted”

It’s the end of an era as My Hero Academia‘s anime reaches its conclusion nine years after its debut. The beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Kohei Horikoshi ended its ten years of serialization last year, and the anime followed suit shortly afterward. So far, Kohei Horikoshi, the creator behind the hit manga, has yet to announce his return with a new series or even a sequel or spin-off of the original story. Although MHA has a few official spin-offs like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, they’re not the same work by the author. The anime premiered its highly anticipated final season in October as part of the Fall 2025 lineup, and it surprised fans with its breathtaking animation as the battle grew more intense in its final phases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story reached a bittersweet conclusion with an epilogue focusing on the aftermath of the long and brutal war against the villains being over. Most of the cast and crew have been with the anime since the beginning, leaving a huge sense of emptiness as the series concludes. As per Mantan Web, Ayane Sakura, the voice behind Ochako Uraraka, one of the most beloved characters in the series, shares her conflicted feelings about the show ending.

Ochako’s Voice Actor Shares Thoughts on My Hero Academia‘s Final Season

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Sakura shared her thoughts on the final season, “It’s been almost 10 years since the first season of the TV anime, but for Ochako and the others, it’s only been about a year, and the characters are living lives that are a condensed version of the emotions we’ve felt with our characters, so when I think about that, it feels quite overwhelming. I feel so conflicted, with all sorts of emotions mixed together: wondering if it’s finally coming to an end, and wanting everyone to be relieved soon.”

She also discussed the second last episode of the anime that focused on Ochako still dealing with her inner conflicts after the battle, as well as the death of Himiko Toga. Sakura shared, “I was waiting for this scene, where Ochako has not yet sorted out her feelings, so it had been bothering me for a long time.”

She continued, “I myself went to the recording studio without having sorted out my emotions at all. The other cast members said, ‘I’m curious to see how you’ll act,’ but I was like, ‘I’m not sure either,’ so I prepared thoroughly and then just went with the flow… I feel like I’m the type of person who prepares thoroughly before recording, but none of the emotions I had prepared just felt right.”

Himiko’s death is one of the biggest turning points in Ochako’s life, who still feels guilty about how things went down between the two of them. The series didn’t forget to give her the conclusion Ochako needed, especially after she failed to move on from the tragedy. My Hero Academia: Final Season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can also catch up with the rest of the seasons and the films.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!