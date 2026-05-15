Gundam Wing Teases New Anime

Throughout the history of the Gundam franchise, there have been some entries that have stood above the rest amongst the Mobile Suit fan community. In North America, one of the biggest anime adaptations that introduced the Gundam world to fans was Gundam Wing. Landing on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, the series focused on a landscape far different from the likes of the original Gundam story and many of its cohorts. In a surprise release, the mech franchise has revealed that it will be returning to the world of Gundam Wing with a new project that will help celebrate the franchise’s anniversary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the latest Gundam Conference Spring 2026 livestream, Bandai Namco confirmed that Gundam Wing has a new “visual project” in the works. While details surrounding what this new project will turn out to be remain a mystery, the series director Naohiro Ogata teased what the follow-up might entail. Ogata stated, “I can’t say what the format is yet, but it is definitely something long.” Last year saw the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of Gundam Wing, as the popular mech series shared new art and even a recreation of one of its biggest anime fights online. Even though Gundam Wing hasn’t released any new anime episodes in years, it is still regarded as one of the most popular entries in the franchise, so there is plenty of groundswell surrounding this reveal. If you missed the livestream and want to see a replay, you can do so via the video below.

Play video

The World of Wing

Sunrise

As for what stories a Gundam Wing sequel anime series could cover, there are surprisingly several different tales that the upcoming anime project might revolve around. One of the biggest is New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop, a novel series that was released in 2010 and was the first official sequel to the beloved mech story. Taking place decades after the original series finale, Frozen Teardrop once again follows Heero Yuy, albeit in a very different locale. Frozen in place for years, Heero finds himself re-awakened to a future he never saw coming, encountering older versions of allies and enemies.

Gundam Wing was a transformative series for Toonami, especially when it came to how it was presented on Cartoon Network. Before Adult Swim became the juggernaut we know today, this Gundam anime was airing an “uncensored version” late at night on the cable network. Even with this potential sequel being animated, countless other Gundam projects are in the works.

This weekend, Gundam fans in North America have the opportunity to check out a film that continues the story of the original universe that started it all. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe once again brings back protagonist Noa Hathaway, the heir apparent to both Amuro and Char. Billed as a trilogy, the third movie has yet to confirm a release date, though considering the popularity of the franchise, it’s only a matter of time before we see this Gundam series come to a close.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!