Anime and 4Kids: Remembering the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
It has been decades since 4Kids Entertainment had anything to do with the anime industry, but its legacy lives on in the worst way. The television block brought anime to the forefront for kids back in the day. However, while anime blocks like Toonami were met with praise from fans, 4Kids failed to conjure up such reviews. The licensing company was met with stiff backlash because of its dubs, and thanks to social media, fans can relive its wildest moments whenever they want.
Right now, it seems 4Kids Entertainment has been brought back to life online, and it is all thanks to Twitter users. It seems discourse about the company has started anew. As anime continues to grow globally, all eyes are on the horizon as the industry finds new ways to expand. For those who've been in the fandom for decades, it never hurts to revisit where they came from. And once one person brings up 4Kids, well – it doesn't take much for snowballing to start.
As you can see below, this latest debate about 4Kids isn't so much about bashing its unpolished dubs as it is breaking down how they happened. If you don't know, the main issue fans took with the licensor was its dubs. The company's English dub for One Piece was so cringe that the anime's reputation stateside has yet to recover. Still, some dubs for Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh found followings on their own.
Obviously, quality control was hard to find with the company's dubs overall, but the fault wasn't entirely on its localizers. The dubs were a product of internal conflicts between stateside networks and overseas studios. 4Kids had to appease U.S. networks who were worried about anime being too foreign for kids to enjoy while also catering to anime studios who wanted their shows to be as accessible as possible. You can only find such a compromise through trial runs, but sadly, 4Kids never discovered a foolproof way to script anime dubs. And now decades later, netizens new and old are reliving the good, the bad, and the ugly of all things 4Kids.
Did you ever have an issue with 4Kids and its anime dubs back in the day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Calling Our First Witness
prevnext
4kids' one piece genuinely has some "so bad is good" moments here and there. pic.twitter.com/axm7SMpzU1— ManInRed (@KnightShades222) July 11, 2022
Total Perfection
prevnext
The 4Kids dub of #YuGiOh has several quotes that are just plain gold. Like this one from Kaiba for example: pic.twitter.com/gXkl1ARRfw— Tohru Adachi (July's gonna be a wild ride!) (@JesterAdachi) July 9, 2022
Ready, Set, Fight
prevnext
"without 4Kids anime wouldn't be as big as it is today"
Bruh the localizer dickriding is insane, you have to be joking if you think anime owes its popularity to localizers who don't do their jobs properly to begin with pic.twitter.com/vyTJjsOHTR— Archon.exe ツ🧀𓃰 (@ArchonOf) July 19, 2022
Utter Perfection
prevnext
People bitching about 4kids again?
Stay mad at peak pic.twitter.com/Whe7ENlGd7— ZweiJuice (@ZweiJuice) July 18, 2022
Wait, How?
prevnext
Since 4Kids is currently trending, I would love to bring up how they turned their dub of GX Season 3 into an Abridged Series. 😆 pic.twitter.com/iT1DJVDCD8— darkpaladin78 (@darkpaladin781) July 18, 2022
Unbeatable
prevnext
people shit on 4kids dubs but this was literally god-tier writing pic.twitter.com/YVWcoU4aXu— Jace (@mightytoastman) July 18, 2022
Listen and Learn
prevnext
wayne grayson’s portrayal of Joey CARRIES the 4kids dub https://t.co/mIBMhFUsWV— EVERYTHING'S ELECTRIC @ 12 DAYS (@DlGSYSDlNNER) July 9, 2022
One Thing Leads to Another
prevnext
Learning that the "Americanization" of 4kids dubs was a mixture of network execs demanding changes to the script and footage and Japanese anime companies wanting their anime to be as accessible as possible to international audiences makes me realize how much shit localizers get— Imani (@ManiiMade) July 17, 2022
What in the...?
prevnext
WHAT THE HECK IS THIS LINE 4KIDS!? pic.twitter.com/BPD1jkSFXS— ChikoCheez (@ChikoritaCheez) July 11, 2022
All in Favor?
prev
I'll never forgive 4kids for removing Live And Learn from this scene in Sonic X pic.twitter.com/C7BOvUXMtq— Balcon (@trainer_balcon) July 18, 2022