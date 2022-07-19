Anime and 4Kids: Remembering the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

It has been decades since 4Kids Entertainment had anything to do with the anime industry, but its legacy lives on in the worst way. The television block brought anime to the forefront for kids back in the day. However, while anime blocks like Toonami were met with praise from fans, 4Kids failed to conjure up such reviews. The licensing company was met with stiff backlash because of its dubs, and thanks to social media, fans can relive its wildest moments whenever they want.

Right now, it seems 4Kids Entertainment has been brought back to life online, and it is all thanks to Twitter users. It seems discourse about the company has started anew. As anime continues to grow globally, all eyes are on the horizon as the industry finds new ways to expand. For those who've been in the fandom for decades, it never hurts to revisit where they came from. And once one person brings up 4Kids, well – it doesn't take much for snowballing to start.

As you can see below, this latest debate about 4Kids isn't so much about bashing its unpolished dubs as it is breaking down how they happened. If you don't know, the main issue fans took with the licensor was its dubs. The company's English dub for One Piece was so cringe that the anime's reputation stateside has yet to recover. Still, some dubs for Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh found followings on their own.

Obviously, quality control was hard to find with the company's dubs overall, but the fault wasn't entirely on its localizers. The dubs were a product of internal conflicts between stateside networks and overseas studios. 4Kids had to appease U.S. networks who were worried about anime being too foreign for kids to enjoy while also catering to anime studios who wanted their shows to be as accessible as possible. You can only find such a compromise through trial runs, but sadly, 4Kids never discovered a foolproof way to script anime dubs. And now decades later, netizens new and old are reliving the good, the bad, and the ugly of all things 4Kids.

