5 Years Later, Beloved Shonen Anime Is Officially Coming to Netflix

The first month of the highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix is bringing several surprises for fans. From new series to the reviving older classics, the platform doesn’t have a shortage of anime being added to its library this season. While Crunchyroll holds the rights to most of the new anime of each season, adding dozens of series to its platform, Netflix provides a different yet intriguing monthly experience. Each month, the streaming giant has something exciting for anime fans, even if the list of new additions isn’t always long. While the April lineup has already been confirmed, May will be another exciting month with the first look at the series coming to the platform.

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The official X handle of Netflix Anime shared a list of series that will begin streaming on Netflix this month and in May. One of them includes Horimiya, a beloved romantic comedy and a Shonen series that released its anime adaptation in 2021. While the streaming date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected to drop in May 2026. The series was released in two parts, with the second one being released in 2023 and adapting the scenes that were removed from the original anime.

What Is Horimiya About?

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

This beloved romantic comedy released its anime adaptation ten years after the manga’s debut. The series already had a wide fanbase, which is why fans had high expectations from the anime after waiting a decade. The fast-paced adaptation, which covered the full story of over 130 chapters in just 13 episodes, initially disappointed fans. However, CloverWorks released another part titled Horimiya: Piece to cover the rest of the story and adapt scenes that weren’t included in the original.

While the pacing and the timeline get jumbled up because of this, the anime is delightful regardless of the adaptation. The story blends school comedy with romance while also highlighting personal struggles and insecurities through the main couple and the side characters. Kyoko Hori, a straight-A student popular for her personality and appearance, always keeps a distance from those around her. She never hangs out with her classmates after school and hides the fact that she has to do all the housework and take care of her younger brother since her parents are always out for work.

Her secret is revealed when Izumi Miyamura, her classmate, brings her injured brother home and recognizes her at first glance. Kyoko is stunned to see that the quiet boy from her class looks completely different outside of school. While Kyoko struggles to keep her personal life a secret from everyone, she realizes Miyamura has his own problems to deal with. And thus, their secret endeavors continue as Izumi helps her as the two grow closer. While Netflix has only just confirmed the series’ debut on its platform, the anime has been streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Prime Video for a while now.

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