Crunchyroll’s Acclaimed Sci-Fi Series Confirms New Physical Release Date After Finale

Now that the exciting Summer 2026 anime season is here, almost all the Spring shows have reached their conclusions. The beloved new additions to the anime world, such as Witch Hat Atelier and Nippon Sangoku, have already confirmed their sequel seasons, and there are more exciting updates to follow this month. However, while most of the Spring anime series will eventually return with new seasons, the same can’t be said about Crunchyroll’s critically acclaimed sci-fi series, Dr. Stone. The anime is based on the award-winning Weekly Shonen Jump manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. While the manga reached its conclusion in 2023, the anime took at least three years to catch up.

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Last month, fans bid farewell to this beloved series. So far, the anime hasn’t confirmed returning with new episodes. However, Crunchyroll officially released the Blu-ray version of Science Future Part 1 on June 30th, 2026. The Blu-ray DVD is also available on the official Crunchyroll store, which includes the pricing and bonus details. The DVD comes in both Japanese and English versions, with the set containing three special Tarot Cards featuring illustrations of Senku, Ryusui, and Gen. Fans can complete their collection after buying the Blu-ray sets of Parts 2 and 3, which have yet to reveal their release dates.

It’s the End of An Era With Dr. Stone’s Anime Ending

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone remains one of the most beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series of all time. Thanks to its unique premise and sci-fi elements, which are rare to see in anime and manga, the series had a successful run throughout these years. The story concludes not long after the reason behind humanity’s petrification finally comes to light. After a brief timeskip, the finale focuses on the characters as they rebuild human civilization after Why-Man left the moon. The story concluded on an open-ended note, giving possibility for Senku’s journey to continue further.

Although initially, the manga was criticized for an abrupt ending, the series remains one of the most critically acclaimed Shonen of all time. Even if it didn’t have a fleshed-out epilogue as one might hope for, the story wrapped up after answering all the major questions for fans.

With several beloved Shonen series such as My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and Dr. Stone ending one after the other, the anime industry is seeing a massive shift by pushing newer series such as Kagurabachi into the spotlight. Even so, regardless of how many new anime land on Crunchyroll, rarely can any of them be compared to the exceptional story and mystery in Dr. Stone.

Will Dr. Stone Return With New Anime?

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Although there has been no official announcement yet, the anime still has a shot at returning with a sequel adaptation. In 2023, the manga returned with a three-chapter-long sequel that follows the story after Senku announced to everyone that he would be building a time machine. Titled Dr. Stone: 4D Science, the manga gave a brief glimpse at the characters’ journey after the finale. Since the sequel is only three chapters long, it couldn’t be compiled in a volume, but all chapters are available to read on the official Viz Media website.

The anime can easily return with one or two special episodes to adapt the sequel, but there has been no confirmation from TMS Entertainment yet. This doesn’t rule out the possibility of the story expanding, especially since Dr. Stone is one of the most famous anime by the studio. However, fans might have to wait for a while before an announcement, as it has only been a little over a week since the anime ended.

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