Black Clover Shares New Season 2 Preview For Series Return

One of the biggest comebacks of the fall anime season is Black Clover, the shonen anime adaptation from Studio Pierrot that hasn’t released a new episode in over five years. Earlier this year, the manga from creator Yuki Tabata released its final chapter, finally putting a crescendo on Asta’s quest to become the Wizard King. Thanks to the anime still having quite a few chapters and battles from the manga to adapt, the second season should have quite the run. To build up the hype for the anime adaptation’s return, Studio Pierrot has shared a brand new preview highlighting the ultimate forms for many of its heroes.

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While this new image highlights what some of the biggest characters will look like in the highly anticipated second season, the fireworks are really preparing to go off on July 4th. As a part of this year’s Anime Expo, the first episode of Black Clover’s second season will premiere on Independence Day. Luckily, the opening installment won’t be the only thing that anime fans will have to look forward to as a part of the event. The Japanese voice of Asta, Gakuto Kajiwara, and director Gakuto Kajiwara are preparing to be a part of the festivities, sharing insights for one of the biggest shonen returns of 2026. You can check out the new look at Black Clover season two below.

Black Clover’s Hiatus Explained

Courtesy of Pierrot

While Studio Pierrot didn’t give an official reason behind why Black Clover took years to return, there are more than a few factors that can be attributed to the hiatus. To start, the production house needed to give the manga time to create new stories, as the anime adaptation could have potentially been forced to create entirely original stories to give the original series time to catch up. This is typically considered “filler” and is routinely looked down upon by the anime fan community, with Pierrot needing to wade into this territory for franchises such as Naruto and Bleach in the past.

Another big reason why it took years for Asta to make a comeback on the small screen was Studio Pierrot’s new approach to anime overall. In the past, the anime studio would release some of its biggest series weekly, with the likes of Bleach and Naruto housing hundreds of episodes as a result. Thanks to the success of Demon Slayer, Pierrot has pulled back from its original release schedule to instead focus on a far more “seasonal approach.” Unfortunately, this also means that stories featuring the likes of Asta and Naruto are absent from the anime scene for years at a time. Luckily, Black Clover fans don’t have to wait much longer to see the magical shonen return.

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