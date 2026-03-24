Crunchyroll Confirms Spring 2026 Anime Lineup With Big Returns & Debuts

Crunchyroll has officially announced their line up of new anime releases for the Spring 2026 anime season, and they will be streaming some huge anime returns and even bigger new premieres. It’s been a great year for anime thus far as the first wave of new releases hitting for the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but now fans are watching through those final few episodes. It’s time to look ahead to all of the new anime we’re going to get to see this April, and there are some big names hitting soon.
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As the Spring 2026 anime schedule begins to take shape, Crunchyroll is gearing up for April with the reveal of their massive line up of new exclusives and more for the coming season. With over 40 anime a part of the line up thus far (with more potentially to come in the next couple of weeks), Crunchyroll is going to be offering quite a few bit hits fans are going to want to see in action soon enough. You can get the breakdown of the Spring 2026 anime schedule with Crunchyroll below.
Crunchyroll Confirms Spring 2026 Anime Release Schedule
March 28
- Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
March 31
- The Food Diary of Miss Maid
- The strongest job is apparently not a hero or sage, but an appraiser (provisional)!
April 1
- Dorohedoro Season 2
- Go For It, Nakamura-kun!
- The Beginning After the End Season 2
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3
- Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester
April 2
- Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3
April 3
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4
- SNOWBALL EARTH
- The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2
April 4
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! Season 4
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
- Kusunoki’s Garden of Gods
- Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
April 5
- One Piece: Elbaph Arc
- GHOST CONCERT: missing songs
April 6
- Witch Hat Atelier
- LIAR GAME
- An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
- The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt
April 7
- MARRIAGETOXIN
- Eren the Southpaw
- Even a Replica Can Fall in Love
- I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
April 8
- Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5
- Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku?!
April 9
- A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
- Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?
- The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
April 10
- The Drops of God
- Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk
April 12
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2
April 14
- I Want to End This Love Game
What to Watch on Crunchyroll First?
As for what shows you should probably keep an eye on the most this Spring with Crunchyroll, the biggest franchises are returning for new episodes. These include the likes of One Piece, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World, Dorohedoro, Wistoria: Wand and Sword and more among many others. But as for some of the new releases, standouts include Marriagetoxin, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Go For It, Nakamura-kun! and more.
There’s just going to be a ton of new shows to keep an eye on, so what are you excited to see with Crunchyroll this Spring? What do you think of this line up? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!