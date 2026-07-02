Netflix’s Latest Returning Live-Action Confirms One Piece Is the Platform’s Biggest Success

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of One Piece returned with a new season in March of this year, continuing the Straw Hats’ adventure in the Grand Line while providing a fresh take on the previous story arc. The season was poised to become one of Netflix’s biggest projects, as it was constantly hyped as a bigger and better series. The release of the second season proved that it was indeed bigger and better, fulfilling its promise of delivering even more action. Fans assumed that the new season would perform even better than the first. However, the streaming numbers for its first four days revealed a 9% drop in viewership compared to Season 1.

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While fans were concerned that this could signal the series’ downfall, a deeper look at the numbers paints a much more positive picture. Considering that the debut season could continue attracting new viewers at any time, some decline was always expected, but a drop of only 9% highlights that only a small portion of the audience chose not to return for the new season. In comparison, the second season of Netflix’s latest live-action adaptation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, has seen a massive 59% drop in total viewership during its first four days compared to its first season over the same period. This confirms that One Piece Season 2 performed remarkably well.

One Piece Season 2 Was a Huge Continued Success, But the Same Can’t Be Said for Netflix’s Latest Return

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Avatar: The Last Airbender recorded 8.7 million views in its first four days, a drop of around 60% from the first season, which saw 21.2 million views. Meanwhile, One Piece‘s first season debuted with 18.5 million views in its first week, while the second season garnered 16.8 million views. In comparison, Avatar‘s live-action adaptation performed better with its debut but fell off significantly with its second season. This highlights that the excitement surrounding the series declined after the first season, which could have stemmed from any number of reasons. The reception to the second season has also been controversial, with many blaming it for straying too far from the source material, which was also a criticism of the first season.

However, while One Piece also made major changes to the source material, it never received the same level of criticism, and the reason has become evident. Going into the live-action adaptation, fans knew there would be significant changes, as One Piece is a massive series and it would not be possible to adapt the source material faithfully. In contrast, the strategy of Avatar: The Last Airbender was to adapt one season of the animated series into one season of the live-action adaptation, and the runtimes of both versions were also fairly similar. As a result, fans hoped for a more faithful adaptation.

However, the live-action series introduced its own changes, and the second season’s incorporation of a time skip, with Aang aging rapidly, something the original series never did, might have been the final straw for many fans. Meanwhile, One Piece Season 2 fulfilled its promises of delivering more action and improving upon the first season, factors that prove it is Netflix’s best live-action adaptation. That said, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender need not fret, as the third season has already been announced and has even wrapped filming. Despite the second season’s struggles, fans will still get to see the end of the series. Likewise, One Piece has also wrapped filming for its third season, and it will be exciting to see how both series perform when they arrive on Netflix, likely in 2027.

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