The Weirdest New Joker Story is a Manga

There are times when the Clown Prince of Crime almost seems like he has surpassed the Dark Knight in overall popularity, which is a fact that Warner Bros. Discovery certainly has taken note of. In the anime medium, the WB saw the Joker appear with a significant role to play in 2024’s The Suicide Squad Isekai, with the studio planning for another anime adaptation focusing on the Batman villain, Joker: Laugh Riot. In a surprising twist, one of the most bizarre stories that the Joker has ever been a part of released its first chapter in Japan, and it has to be seen to be believed.

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For those who don’t know, the manga publication known as Kodansha Morning Magazine recently released the first chapter of “Machibura Joker -Discover The Next Gotham,” or “Street Stroll Joker.” Looking to establish a new base of operations outside of Gotham, Joker finds himself traveling to Tokyo, Japan. Rather than immediately causing chaos wherever he goes in the country, the Clown Prince of Crime simply spends his time sightseeing, sporting an appearance that looks quite similar to that of the Dark Knight’s portrayal of the Joker by the deceased actor Heath Ledger. The manga is brought to life by writer/artist Masa Ichikawa, who previously worked on series such as Red Card and A-Bout!, and you can check out the first page below.

kodansha

Joker’s Anime Comeback

Wit Studio

As mentioned earlier, the Joker was a part of The Suicide Squad Isekai, though the Clown Prince of Crime wasn’t a member of the team. In traditional Joker fashion, the villain was something of a chaos agent as he worked to follow what Harley Quinn and her crew were up to in a different world. This fact was all the more surprising when it was revealed that he had been in disguise for most of the first season, only revealing himself outside of flashbacks in the final moments of the last episode. As of the writing of this episode, Warner Bros has yet to confirm whether a second season of the Suicide Squad anime will arrive, but the cliffhanger certainly leans toward the idea that this story isn’t finished.

When it comes to what lies in wait for the Joker, the upcoming Joker: Laugh Riot is planning to present a wild new story for the villain. During this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, this upcoming series was confirmed to focus on a world where Gotham’s Dark Knight is dead, and the Joker is trying to discover how he can survive in a world without Batman. Set to be brought to life by Sola Entertainment, which has worked on the likes of Lazarus and Ninja Kamui, it will be interesting to see the design for this new anime Joker.

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Via Comic Natalie