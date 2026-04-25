6 Years Later, Fan-Favorite Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 2 Return

A major fan-favorite Isekai anime now streaming with Crunchyroll has finally confirmed Season 2 of the series is on the way six long years after the end of its first season. It’s been a great few years to be an Isekai anime fan as while there are not only a ton of new anime releasing every few months, but there are some major franchises that have been coming back for new seasons of episodes as well. But there are some shows where fans have been waiting a lot longer to see make their respective comebacks.

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That’s especially true for the anime adaptation of Rui Tsukiyo and Reia’s The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat. The first season of the series made its debut back in 2021, and really made an impact with fans for the different kind of route that its Isekai hero would take. Now it’s been confirmed that Season 2 of the anime is finally going to be making its premiere sometime in 2027, and you can check out the first look at the new season of The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat below.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated Season 2 Confirmed for 2027

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The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release in 2027, six years after the end of the first season. You can now find that first season streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, and they have confirmed that they will be streaming the second season when it makes its debut as well. This new season is also going to feature a returning staff and voice cast seen with that first season as well that has been confirmed with this new update.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 will be directed by Masafumi Tamura for Silver Link. Katsuhiko Takayama will be handling the scripts, Eri Nagata will be providing the character designs, and Kenichi Kuroda will be composing the music at Lantis. The main voice cast is set to return as well with Kenji Akabane as Lugh, Reina Ueda as Dia, Yuki Takada as Tart, and Shino Shimoji as Maha all confirmed as of the time of this initial update.

Why You Should Watch The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated

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The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat is certainly one of the cooler takes on the Isekai anime genre. There might be a ton of options for fans to check out when it comes to cool overpowered Isekai heroes, but this one sees a career assassin brought over to a new world. But rather than being tasked with eliminating some demon king or monstrous threat, this assassin was brought over in order to assassinate this new world’s hero.

Their hero was prophesied to destroy the world in the future, and thus the assassin needs to build up his skills, magic, and power within this fantasy world in order to face off against the hero when the time comes. It’s a cool angle for the story to take, and it’s clear that the second season is going to give fans even more of that fun action when it finally hits.

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