7 Isekai Anime Hits You Can Only Watch on Crunchyroll

Isekai is one of the biggest anime genres out there, but there are some major shows that you can only check out with Crunchyroll. The Isekai anime genre has changed a great deal in a number of different ways ever since it began many decades ago, but the core idea has always been the same. These shows see characters taken from their ordinary world, and dropped in a completely different one. Though the alternate worlds may differ in terms of scope, tone, or setting, it’s usually a fantastically different place than Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Isekai anime can range from being wish fulfillment, to torture, to just all kinds of different fun altogether. It can be a toss up with what kind of experience you’re going to get with any kind of respective Isekai anime releases, but there are a few series that have found a ton of success with Crunchyroll. It’s at the point where these have become multi-season franchises, and you can find out more about them below.

Courtesy of Silver Link

7). My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka’s My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! light novel series has resulted in a great anime thus far. This series follows Catarina Claes, a member of high society who bumps her head as a child and figures out that she’s actually a reincarnated 17 year old girl from Japan. Now realizing she’s trapped within a romance game she loved to play, but as the villainess who is destined to die.

Then trying to avoid death by any means possible, she soon gets all the characters in the world to fall in love with her by just being a great and personable person. It’s a fun watch without much tension in it at all.

Akita Shoten

6). Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun!

Another great Isekai show without a lot of tension goes about it in a different way is the anime taking on Osamu Nishi’s Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! Rather than taking the titular Iruma-kun and reincarnating him to a fantasy world, it’s revealed that his parents have actually sold him off to a powerful demon. This would be a dark start to any other story, but here instead it’s the start to a much bigger and better world for Iruma-kun himself.

He goes to a school for demons, and ultimately finds he fits in for the first real time of his life and goes on to have a great school life without much danger or trouble. Another easy Isekai watch.

Kadokawa

5). Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World

Tappei Nagatsuki and Shinichirou Otsuka’s Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is not an Isekai that is an easy watch as the first two on this list, however. This might be one of the more successful franchises as it has released a few seasons and OVA specials with a new season on the way, but it’s not because it’s an easy new life for Subaru. After coming to another world much like he saw in his anime and games, he discovers his ability is to come back to life after death.

Facing numerous gruesome deaths and forced to relive that same day over and over, Subaru grows through each encounter to become the kind of hero he always thought he wanted to be. But thrust into a complicated world where many different candidates are competing for a throne, and an ever expanding world, this is definitely a show worth jumping into.

Courtesy of J.C. Staff

4). Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-

Kei Azumi and Mitsuaki Matsumoto’s Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- thankfully isn’t as intense as the prior entry on this list, but has some major action of its own. This one puts a twist on the idea as Makoto’s parents were actually originally from a different fantasy world, but he looks nothing like them as is much less “good looking.” When he’s transferred to this world, the goddess decides he’s too ugly to be a hero and dumps him in a dangerous territory.

But given power by the god Tsukuyomi instead, Makoto becomes so strong that other demi-humans and monsters begin to respect him. Now his goal is to turn this new world into one where no one will be prejudiced because of how they look compared to “normal” humans, and is using his strength to see it through. It might sound intense, but it really is more relaxed than it sounds.

Courtesy of WIT Studio

3). Ascendance of a Bookworm

If you want a relaxing Isekai anime experience, however, there’s no better place to look than with Miya Kazuki and You Shiina’s Ascendance of a Bookworm. Here, Urano is a college student in Japan with the hopes of becoming a librarian before her life is cut short during an earthquake. Waking up in a new fantasy world, she discovers that she’s in a young and frail new body. But also learning that books only belong to the rich and powerful, she decides to use and knowledge and skills from her past life to lead her to the kind of librarian future she always wanted to have.

Kadokawa

2). Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World

If you want something that’s just full of gut busting laughs, however, Natsume Akatsuki’s Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is definitely it. Kazuma finds himself suddenly dying and being transported to a new magical world as a potential hero, and decides to take the Goddess who reincarnates him to this world as his magical edge over the rest of the world. With the two roughnecks now being caught in this new world, they team up with a wacky magician and wacky knight to form a party meant to take out the Devil King someday.

The series does not take itself or its characters very seriously, and is meant to be a full on parody of other Isekai franchises before. Kazuma is a hilarious main character to follow because he likes his friends, but also really just doesn’t want to work hard. It’s just one failure after another, and is a great watch as a result.

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

1). That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Fuse’s That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is probably the biggest and most successful Isekai anime franchise to ever stream with Crunchyroll. This series sees a businessman reincarnated in a magical world as a slime, the lowest ranked monster on any fantasy series’ totem pole. But with his abilities growing over time and experimentation, Rimuru steadily becomes one of the strongest beings in his entire world. And it’s still only really getting started. If there’s one Isekai anime you jump into, make it this one.