7 Major Isekai Anime Sequels to Watch in 2026, Ranked By How Long We’ve Waited

Isekai is going to be bigger than ever in 2026, and there are some major franchises finally coming back for new episodes after some very long waits. Isekai is one of the most popular subgenres out there as we get a ton of new shows to check out every few months, and it means we get to see a lot more before each year comes to an end. It’s led to some franchises getting multiple sequel seasons, but there are just as many that have made fans wait quite a long time before they return.

This year is no different as there are some massive Isekai anime releases coming our way, and there are quite a few shows returning for new seasons. Many of them have made fans wait much longer than they had hoped for potential follow ups, and there are seven shows in particular that Isekai fans are going to want to check out through the rest of the year. Read on for some picks of Isekai anime sequels you’ll want to see in action.

Courtesy of Kodansha

7). Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is likely the biggest blockbuster Isekai anime hit of the last few years as the anime has really pulled in fans. While there was quite a long wait between the first and second seasons, this really hasn’t been the case for the next two that followed. Re:Zero just wrapped up the anime’s third season last year, and is already coming back later this April with its highly anticipated fourth season.

It’s going to be testing Subaru and the others in a whole new region, and pick things up right from where it all left off last. If you’re not into this one yet, you should really get on that.

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

6). That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is another massive Isekai anime franchise that really has exploded in the last few years, and it’s been two years since the third season hit our screens. This next go around is going to be much bigger than the last as the anime has confirmed that it has been renewed for five whole cours of episodes. It will start with two new waves of episodes hitting this year, and will then continue further with three more batches.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is that kind of anime series that is expanding even further with a new feature film along with this new season, so fans are going to have a lot to look forward to in the next year. Definitely make sure to tune in to what’s coming next.

Studio Bind

5). Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is coming back for its third season two years after the end of the second season, and it’s going to be taking Rudeus on some wild new action-filled adventures. That’s already going to be a leg up from the second season that had spent much of its time focusing on Rudeus and his abandonment issues (and the erectile dysfunction that had sparked as a result of it). The action is part of the reason fans love the series despite how much controversy it has sparked since it began, and that’s going to be a major hook going into what’s coming next.

Courtesy of WIT Studio

4). Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4

It’s been three years since the end of Ascendance of a Bookworm‘s third season, and fans are going to be thrown right back into its magical world when it returns. It will be adapting the Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke arc of the original light novel series and feature Wit Studio bringing it all to life. This is a rather quiet series as its main star only wanted to become a librarian in their original world, and is now using her skills in a new fantasy world to bring books to the wider masses instead of just for the mega wealthy. It’s quite a fun watch, and you should make sure to check it out.

Courtesy of C2C

3). Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2

It’s been four years since the end of the first season, and Reincarnated as a Sword is going to need as much attention from fans as it can get. The series sees a person being reincarnated into a weapon, but it’s one of the more fun takes on the “reincarnated as an object” spins that we’ve seen on Isekai in these later years. Teaming up with a young girl who has the ability to wield the sword’s power, the two of them end up taking on all kinds of major foes. This second season is going to take the duo to even greater heights, so make sure to jump in when it hits.

Courtesy of Silver Link / Studio Palette

2). The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2

It’s been five long years since the first season of The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat, and this is another rather quiet series that likely didn’t get a lot of attention the first time around. This series takes a deadly assassin and brings him into a magical world, and gives him all sorts of skills and magic he needs to adapt to his style. It’s neat to see how he adjust things to make it all work in this new world, and translates his style.

He’s tasked with killing the Hero before the Hero destroys the world, and the first season resulted in some cool action set pieces where he got to use the full range of his style for unique kinds of fantasy action. There’s a hope that this second season will keep up that hot streak, and after five years here’s hoping it does just that.

Courtesy of NUT

1). Yojo Senki: The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

It’s been nine long years since the first season of Yojo Senki: The Saga of Tanya the Evil, however, and the anime is finally coming back for a new season this year. The franchise has been kept alive all this time as part of Kadokawa’s massive Isekai Quartet crossover, but the anime is finally coming back proper. This is probably the series where you’ll need refreshing on the most as this time its lead was reincarnated into a war-torn, semi-magical world as a little girl, and is trying their best to take over anyway.

It’s an expectedly fun series filled with some great sequences in its debut season, so there’s a hope that it will be able to keep that up with its comeback. With fans waiting such a long time for this next season, there’s going to be quite a lot of pressure on it to succeed.

