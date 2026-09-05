6 Years Later, Fan-Favorite Crunchyroll Isekai Finally Confirms Season 2 Release – Watch the Trailer

A major Isekai now streaming with Crunchyroll has finally confirmed it’s coming back with Season 2 in a new trailer showing off its return after six long years of waiting for it. Isekai franchises are a bigger hit than ever these days as not only are we still seeing a ton of new franchises making their debuts, but we’re also seeing a bunch of other blockbuster hits returning for new seasons of episodes. This includes some shows that have had fans waiting nearly a decade to see return for more.

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The anime adaptation for Rui Tsukiyo and Reia’s The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat originally hit our screens with its first season back in 2021, and the series has finally confirmed that it’s coming back for Season 2 next January as part of the Winter 2027 slate of new anime releases. You can check out the first look at what’s next for Season 2 below with its first trailer and poster.

The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2 Confirms January 2027 Release

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The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule. The first season is now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up with it all in the meantime, and the second season has also been confirmed to be exclusively available for streaming there as well when it makes its debut next year. There are also many other updates confirmed for this new season too with the launch of this first real trailer.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2 has also confirmed new additions to the cast such as Sumire Uesaka as Epona Rhiannon and Yusuke Tonozaki as Neusche Gephis. They’ll be joining the confirmed returning cast of Kenji Akabane as Lugh, Reina Ueda as Dia, Yuki Takada as Tart, and Shino Shimoji as Maha at the center of it all. The new season will also feature a returning production staff from the first season with Masafumi Tamura directing for Silver Link, Katsuhiko Takayama handling the scripts, Eri Nagata providing the character designs, and Kenichi Kuroda composing the music at Lantis.

What’s New for The World’s Finest Assassin Season 2?

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The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat made an interesting spin on the traditional Isekai idea. When a goddess chooses to reincarnate an experienced assassin into a new fantasy world, it’s revealed that he actually has the secret mission of eliminating this world’s hero before they can lead to the end of the world. And with this first look at the coming season, fans have gotten the actual first loom at the hero that Lugh is supposed to put a stop to. It’s going to get even wilder from here.

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat is one of those Isekai anime series that went under the radar for most fans during its initial run, but over the years has really gotten more support as fans got to see just how fun of an idea it has at the center. Now this second season is going to have more eyes on it than ever, so hopefully it can live up to the hype.