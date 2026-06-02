7 Best Isekai of 2026 So Far (Ranked by Cool Factor)

There are all sorts of new Isekai still coming our way through the rest of the year, so it’s time to look back on all of the Isekai anime hits we’ve gotten to see so far. Isekai might not be as big of a genre as it used to be in the anime world these days as trends are shifting more towards traditional fantasy releases, but there are still many new Isekai anime that fans really need to keep an eye out for. It might be fewer than it ever had been in previous years, but that also means there is just a better range of quality across the board.

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As Isekai continues to change in the course of altering tastes from fans around the world, we’re going to see more experimental releases alongside the blockbuster franchises already set in place. It’s made for an interesting look back on everything that has come throughout the year so far, so read on for some of the best Isekai anime releases through the course of the rest of the year.

7). My Ribdiculous Reincarnation

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Antai’s My Ribdiculous Reincarnation feels like the natural end result of so many Isekai anime stories needing to find increasingly niche angles to stand out, and showcases a ton of different ideas over the course of its run. With its protagonist needing to find a unique life to reincarnate into as all of the popular ones are already taken, this show offers fun little side stores with unique animation of their own. It’s this idea that gets it onto the list even if it does tend to wear a bit then when it’s clear that it won’t be more that its weekly shenanigans. It’s still a fun watch every week, but likely won’t keep you around for too long.

6). Farming Life in Another World Season 2

Courtesy of Pony Canyon

Farming Life in Another World continues its relaxing anime adventures as Machio continues to live his titular relaxed life. It’s more of what you loved from the first season as a ton of new female characters are added to the cast with each episode, and the farm society Machio has built is increasingly getting bigger and more complicated. It’s not the deepest Isekai anime series you’ll see this year, but there is always room for the kinds of shows that are more focused on building a society from the ground up. It’s relatively low stakes, but there’s a spot for it here either way.

5). That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

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It’s kind of the same case for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. It’s clear that Season 4 of the anime is building towards some major events to come (as of the midpoint of the Spring 2026 season), but the first wave of episodes has been more of the relaxed events of the past. There have been some great politically charged standouts as Rimuru had to deal with building a tighter bond with human society, but its leisurely pace at this point is more for the fans who have been invested in seeing Rimuru’s power and influence grow through his steady societal building thus far. Right now, it’s just now the most exciting.

4). Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing

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Hamuo and Mo’s Hell Mode has a fun spin on the traditional game world reincarnation as its main character was hooked to playing games on the hardest difficulties in his former life. Waking up in a world where he’s got to start from less than zero with no real kind of cheat powers when compared to other Isekai stories, Allen has been grinding as much as he can to reach a new level of power that would be comparable to other Isekai anime heroes. It’s been a fun series as it tapes into that gamer brain energy and has just an edge of spite in its heart, and thus definitely stands out moving forward into its second season coming this Summer.

3). Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City

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Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord is probably the best example of the society building Isekai anime we’ll get to see this year. With production magic instead of something focused on combat, a young reincarnated lord is shunned from his home and sent to the boonies. But thanks to his kind nature and many others recognizing the true power of his ability, he’s quickly made his territory one of the most impressive areas in the entire kingdom. It’s fun to see each development stack on top of one another, and there are even some big battles at hand too. It’s quietly a series where a lot happens, so make sure to seek this one out.

2). Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I’ll Obtain Ultimate Power

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In terms of the brand new releases this year, Noble Reincarnation has had the most interesting developments thus far. Noah is a reincarnated prince of a much larger kingdom, and is on the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to who will potentially be next in line for the throne. Using his maturity and knowledge of his previous life, he’s become a young prodigy who steadily grows to more renown in the kingdom. It has a lot of fun political intrigue too, and feels like the first step in a much bigger story to come. It’s been fun to see it grow even if Noah himself doesn’t work too hard for each of his power ups.

1). Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is on the top of the mountain for a reason, and that certainly continues with Season 4. Subaru and the others have headed towards a mysterious tower in the desert searching for a way to save Rem, and it’s been one complication after another. The latest episodes have revealed some very crucial developments that are shaking Subaru’s foundations more than ever before, and it’s clear he’s about to embark on a whole new wave of suffering through the course of it all before it’s over. If you loved the previous seasons, there’s no way these episodes can be beat thus far.

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