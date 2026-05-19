Top 7 Most Bizarre Isekai That Still Work, Ranked

Isekai has become one of the biggest genres in the anime industry, and while the basic tenet of many of their stories remains the same, each property can vary wildly from one another based on their premises. Series like Sword Art Online, Overlord, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and Re: Zero all have become fan-favorites, though there are far weirder stories out there that have capitalized on the genre. In examining some of the strangest series of isekai fame, we ranked the best and brightest that anime fans should check out if they’re looking to explore the weirder side of isekai. Let’s get started.

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7.) Isekai Onsen Paradise

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There have routinely been quite a few isekai examples wherein the protagonists have brought their unique skills into extraordinary worlds. Whether they be handymen, shop owners, accountants, or other ordinary citizens, Isekai Onsen Paradise saw a rather unique protagonist take center stage. Kozo Yukawa is a big enthusiast of hot springs, inadvertently finding himself dying while doing his mundane work. Reincarnated in a supernatural world, his love of hot springs, as well as the effects of said springs in this new world, benefits both him and those he encounters along his wild path. While Kozo doesn’t transform into a hot spring himself, this still makes for an unbelievable entry in our isekai line-up.

6.) Kemono Michi: Rise Up

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Kemono Michi: Rise Up sees a professional wrestler, Genzo Shibata, aka Animal Mask, and dragged into a fantasy world to help a princess in need. While this set-up might seem run-of-the-mill, outside of Genzo’s profession, the way that the Isekai’s story progresses is anything but. Animal Mask finds himself unable to hurt the animals that the princess was looking to dispel, instead opening up a pet shop while leaving his professional wrestling days in the past. So many elements of Kemono Michi are impossible to wrap your mind around if you haven’t seen this isekai, but it makes for a fun and bizarre isekai all the same.

5.) Suicide Squad Isekai

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In most isekai, the protagonist is a new character that is introduced to this anime world, but this definitely wasn’t the case in Suicide Squad Isekai. Acting as one of the first Warner Bros anime that brings in DC characters into the medium, this unique series sees Harley Quinn and the other members of the Suicide Squad investigating an alternate world that would fit right into popular isekai. Bringing in various DC villains across the board, the series might never receive a second season, but it gave viewers a prime example of how the DC universe looks in an anime setting. Seeing the contrast between the fantasy environment and Amanda Waller’s finest criminals makes this an isekai worth watching.

4.) Reborn As a Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon

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Of all the isekai out there, Reborn As A Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon is one of the weirdest. From both its striking title and visuals alike, the story of Boxxo finds a way to lean into its hilarity while also telling a compelling story at the same time. The isekai anime does truly live up to its name, as its protagonist needs to be carted around to different locales, giving his allies weapons, armor, and various items to help them on their dungeon-crawling quests. With the third season taking place as we speak, now is the best time to jump into this bizarre isekai.

3.) Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha

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While this one never received a proper anime adaptation, this official Dragon Ball manga is well worth your time. The premise alone is an easy sell for shonen fans, as the short story revolves around a Z-Fighter fan dying, only to be placed in the body of Yamcha during the events of the original series. Considering his knowledge of everything Dragon Ball, the protagonist puts his knowledge to good use by transforming Yamcha into an unstoppable juggernaut, up to a point. The plot twists and interesting story innovations work well for each moment of this shonen isekai, and we’re crossing our fingers that

2.) That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is, arguably, the most popular isekai on this list, which can often make anime fans forget just how downright strange the central premise is. A salaryman finds himself dying in a world much like our own, reincarnated as a slime, and slowly realizing that his powers as this pint-sized creature are far greater than one might expect. The series has become one of the biggest isekai stories of all time, relying on strong characterization, energetic battles, and thought-provoking characterization, showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. However, there can only be one weird isekai to rule above them all.

1.) Uncle From Another World

There’s simply no other isekai series that can hit the same heights as Uncle From Another World. Rather than focusing on a linear anime story, our number one weird story follows an uncle who has returned from an isekai world that gave him all-powerful abilities. Telling the tale of what happened during this time, while attempting to navigate the modern age, Uncle From Another World presents a hilarious protagonist who would much rather be playing the Sega Genesis than saving a princess. Even if the show never receives a second season, the first season is well worth your time.

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