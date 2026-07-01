7 New Isekai to Watch This Summer (& Where to Find Them)

With the start of July comes a whole new wave of anime as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and that means there are some new Isekai anime releases you’re going to want to keep an eye out for over the next few months. This includes both returning franchises and new adaptations making their long awaited debuts, and the mix of both of those kinds of offerings is giving fans a lot to watch for the next few months. Naturally, there are lots of different looking Isekai stories for fans to seek out next.

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Although there have been some cool Isekai anime releases through the year already, there are still quite a few that are on the way as part of the Summer and Fall 2026 anime schedules. July sees many of these offerings making their respective debuts, so here’s a breakdown of a few of the new Isekai anime shows that you’re going to want to keep an eye out for through the Summer 2026 anime slate.

7). Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!

Courtesy of EMT Squared

Atekichi and Yukiko’s Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (and Proud of It)! light novel series goes in a different direction than the other Isekai anime releases on this list, and many of the others that we have seen through the year thus far. When the main character is brought into a new fantasy world, she gets to live out her dream of becoming a maid rather than become some hero meant for heavy doses of action. It’s a much quieter kind of series premise, but it’s soon revealed that there’s a lot more under the hood that fans might expect.

It turns out that this main heroine has been reincarnated into the world of a game where she’s actually meant to be a powerful hero, but wants nothing to do with that. Despite all of her magical power, she wants to hide herself from her true path and instead live out her dream of becoming a maid instead. We’ll have to see how it all works out for the maid’s quiet life.

6). Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2

Courtesy of Aura Studio

Ennki Hakari and KeG’s Skeleton Knight in Another World made a pretty quiet debut with its first season a few years ago, so it might be under your radar with its upcoming second season. In the grand scheme of Isekai anime franchises, it’s not exactly the biggest of stories either as its main character finds himself revived in the body of a skeleton equipped with all of the weapons and armor he had in the video game he played in his original life. Thus deciding to hide his identity and work as an adventurer, a new life of shenanigans begins from that point on.

But because it’s been a few years since the end of the first season, there’s a much better chance that the second season will be getting a lot more attention this time around. There’s a tease that its stakes will be much bigger, so that’s certainly a plus going into this next wave of episodes.

5). Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Season 2

Courtesy of Yokohama Animation Lab

Hamuo and Mo’s Hell Mode made its debut earlier this year, and introduced a fun wrinkle on the traditional video game world reincarnation. Because its main character loved playing games on the hardest difficulties with a lot of disadvantages to make it more fun for him, he’s reincarnated into a very tough situation he needs to work his way out of in his second life. The first season of the series saw him fight back from less than zero, and build up a group of allies and abilities to the point where he actually seems like he has a fighting chance.

Through this gimmick, the anime has stood out so far as its main character decides to pursue a summoner’s route, and it allows him to workaround the limits of the kinds of forced harsh environments he had put on himself. It’s made for a fun core as fans get to see how he works through these limits, and we’re bound to get much more of that in the second season.

4). Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life

Courtesy of Liden Films

Hekiru Hikawa’s Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life is the reverse Isekai offering of the season, and seems to be the only one we’re going to get this year. Rather than have a main character being transported to another world, this one instead sees a demon lord being reincarnated into the regular human world. Wanting to use this opportunity to live a relaxed life where he doesn’t have to fight anymore, his whole second life is thrown upside down when he realizes that the hero from his original world has been reincarnated too.

But rather than she wanting to live as peaceful of a life as he does, the titular Hanaori-san instead wants to continue fighting against the demon lord and defeat him once more in this new world. This show seems to be a lot of shenanigans in the likes of shows like The Devil Is a Part Timer?!, so there’s a hope that it’s going to be able to hit the mark when it premieres.

3). Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2

Courtesy of ENGI

Yomu Mishima and Monda’s Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs is one of those hidden gems that likely went under your radar when the first season debuted nearly five years ago, but make sure to pay attention to it. It’s a fun twist on reincarnation as its main character not only finds himself reincarnated in the world of a romance game his sister played, but he’s not even meant to be one of the main characters of the story. Using his role as a background, nameless character in the world he instead finds all of the cheat abilities and treasure hidden in it.

His power naturally gets the attention of the nobles that he had hoped to avoid in the first place, and brings him into conflicts he wanted no part of. But the first season added a wrinkle with the introduction of a second person reincarnated into the role of the game’s main character, and that means this second season is going to see them clash even more. It’s going to be fun to see play out.

2). Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

Courtesy of Studio Bind

There’s also bound to be much more fun with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation moving forward to. The first season really drew fans into its world as despite the controversy surrounding how much fans hated its main character, the scope of its action and adventure (combined with the production of Studio Bind) made it a standout series. But that wasn’t the case for the second season. Rudeus was rejected by the first girl he ever slept with, and it sent him into a spiraling depression that was the majority of the focus of its second season.

The impacts of that hit him both mentally and physically, and that was the focus of the show up until the final episodes of the second season. It was then that the story returned to the big action at the center of it all, and made some huge reveals for the future. With this third season teasing returning characters and even more action, it seems like the fun is coming back to the anime too.

1). Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Courtesy of NUT

Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki’s Yojo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil has been one of Kadokawa’s key Isekai franchises over the years (even having a key role in the Isekai Quartet crossover), but you really wouldn’t know it if you’ve only been in the same scene for the last few years or so. The franchise has been dormant for nearly a decade at this point, but it’s finally making its return with a second season after all this time. And it’s teasing much more chaos at the center of it all.

The main character this time is fighting against God as Tanya is trying to survive her terrible, war torn world as long as she can as she no longer has any chance of coming back to life in the future. But instead becoming one of the heroes of the war in the first season, she’s now going to face even more complications than ever. It’s going to be great.

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