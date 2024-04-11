Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Eric Nam Breaks Silence on Aang Casting

The time has come, gang. If you have been waiting for Aang to make their return to the screen, the team at Avatar Studios has you covered. In the wake of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender hit, all eyes are on the animated series. After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting its first-ever animated movie with Eric Nam overseeing Aang as an adult. And now, the actor-singer is speaking out on the whole ordeal.

Taking to X (Twitter), Nam shared a cheeky response to the news that he has been cast as the new voice of Aang. The actor responded to a post detailing the Paramount announcement with a series of emojis: 👀🫶.

So there you have it. Nam, a popular musician and K-pop idol, is ready to take on the role of Aang.

According to the new reveal from Paramount, Nam will be joined on screen by Dave Bautista. The star, who is known best for playing Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, will voice an original villain in the movie. At this point, Avatar: The Last Airbender is still aiming to release its new movie in 2025. But despite a buzzing CinemaCon panel this week, Paramount did not confirm any further details about the movie's premiere.

As you can imagine, this casting update is pretty major for Avatar: The Last Airbender. It has been a hot minute since we've gotten word on Aang's animated voice. Originally, child actor Zach Tyler Eisen oversaw the role but chose to step back from the acting world as he grew older. In the sequel The Legend of Korra, DB Sweeney was asked to voice Aang as an older man, and now it is Nam's turn to take over the gig.

If you are not caught up on all things Avatar, the series is easy to binge. You can find the hit series streaming on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. You can also find the first season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender streaming. The live-action production earned solid reviews from fans upon launch, and Netflix has already ordered two more seasons of the fantastical hit.

What do you think about Nam's new role in the Avatar Universe?