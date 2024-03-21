Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Behind The Scenes Look at Aang's Omashu Throwdown

With seasons two and three on the way, Avatar is exploring behind-the-scenes moments in creating the live-action series' first season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series became such a success for Netflix that the streaming service decided to not only renew it for a second season, but for a third as well. Aiming to tell the full story of Aang and friends, Netflix is also taking the opportunity to revisit season one by giving fans a closer look at some of the behind-the-scenes moments of the series. In a new video, Netflix has shared what it took for Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu to recreate their battle in Omashu.

Prince Zuko wasn't just given quite a bit of screen time in Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series, the showrunners decided to inject some new scenes for both Zuko and the Fire Nation. With Netflix's take on the series, viewers were able to see more of the malice of the Fire Lord Ozai, while also given a closer look at Zuko's sister Azula. Whenever season two does arrive, it wouldn't come as a surprise if more new scenes were weaved for the Fire Nation. While seasons two and three have been confirmed, production start dates and/or release dates have yet to be revealed.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's Behind The Scenes In Omashu

Even when Aang and Zuko aren't bending, they are able to pull off some wild martial arts moves. In training for their roles, the behind-the-scenes' video shows that Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu were working hard to make sure that their moves were on point. Should the live-action adaptation continue to follow its source material, expect Zuko and Aang to have plenty more fights in the future.

the behind the scenes for aang and zuko's omashu battle just dropped IM NOT OKAY pic.twitter.com/ZhF9YXtHvk — dallas liu hive (@zukotruther) March 20, 2024

The live-action adaptation isn't the only place where bending fans will see Aang and friends in the future. Next year, Avatar Studios is planning to release the first of three feature-length films in theaters that will bring us back to the original universe that started it all. Regardless of your preferred Aang and the gang, it's a great time to be a fan of bending.

