Adidas Confirms ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Shenron Sneakers Release Date

Dragon Ball Z fans were excited earlier this year to find out that adidas would be releasing a special collaboration with the famous anime and manga franchise, and now the final release in on the horizon.

Adidas has confirmed the seventh and final sneaker in the line, inspired by Shenron, will officially release on December 22 at 9:00 AM CST.

The upcoming Shenron sneaker will be based off of the mid-cut EQT Support ADV Primeknit model and will run interested fans $170 USD. There will also be a black and gold variation of the design exclusive to the adidas Originals store if you are interested in the same design of shoe, but do not exactly care if it is reflective of Shenron’s colors.

These Shenron sneakers are the seventh and final release of this highly popular sneaker collaboration which saw releases based on Goku, Freeza, Teen Gohan, Cell, Majin Buu, and Vegeta before this release. Not only have they been popular among fans of the franchise, they have been highly sought after by collectors as well as each new sneaker release comes with a special box.

Combining the boxes of each shoe reveals a special illustration celebrating the Seven Dragon Balls, and so each release has quickly sold out not long after they go live. So keep an eye on the adidas website (which you can find at the link here) on December 22, if you want to try and nab a pair of this collaboration yourself. It’s the last chance to do so, really.

Shenron will next make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which has now officially premiered in Japan. The film also held a special United States premiere in Los Angeles, CA, and Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters on January 16. Tickets for the film are now on sale, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”