Adult Swim Reveals Brutal New Trailer for Ninja Kamui

Adult Swim and Toonami are no strangers to creating their own original anime series. In the past, we've seen the likes of Fena: Pirate Princess, Shenmue The Animation, Housing Complex C, and FLCL: Gurenge arrive on the Cartoon Network programming block. Starting next month, another new anime series is arriving on Toonami and it might just be one of the most violent and bloody series to air on Cartoon Network, original or otherwise, as previewed in a new trailer for Ninja Kamui.

Ninja Kamui is set to be brought to life by E&H Productions, a relatively new studio that has cut its teeth on some well-known anime in the past. E&H helped bring the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Undead Murder Farce, and Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc to life. Ironically enough, Ninja Kamui isn't the next anime that will arrive from the production studio, as Eiichiro Oda's Monsters' adaptation is hitting Netflix on January 21st.

Ninja Kamui is Going to be Bloody

The anime series arriving on Adult Swim will be brought to life by director Sunghoo Park. Park might be best known for their recent work on Jujutsu Kaisen, and if you've been following that supernatural shonen series, then you know that Sunghoo has a firm grasp on what makes anime action work.

Make them pay. Ninja Kamui premieres Feb 10th @ midnight pic.twitter.com/jHx9AbKlAS — adult swim (@adultswim) January 20, 2024

If you want to learn more about this bloody and brutal action anime, here's how Adult Swim describes the series that is hitting the programming block on February 11th next month, "Ninja Kamui will follow Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st-century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

