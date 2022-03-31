Adult Swim Renews Another Original Series for Second Season

✖

Adult Swim recently helped Toonami celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary, with the action-oriented programming block announcing new original anime series in the works with FLCL and Housing Complex C. While Adult Swim certainly represents the action side of the equation, it has plenty of surreal comedies to help round out its library, with a recent hit announcing that it would be making a comeback as season two for Teenage Euthanasia has been confirmed to return next year in 2023.

The official description of Teenage Euthanasia, for those who might not be familiar with the series that stars the likes of Maria Bamford, Jo Firestone, and Tim Robinson, was shared in a press release from Adult Swim:

"When a bolt of lightning strikes Baba's embalming fluid and mixes with a tear from Annie, Trophy is accidentally brought back to life with extraordinary zombie-esque superpowers. Shenanigans ensue as Trophy navigates the struggles of parenthood and tries, or hardly tries, to make up for lost time with her daughter."

Adult Swim has seen plenty of success with surreal comedies in the past, with Rick And Morty of course being the paramount series of the programming block, though the story of the Smiling Friends has become a fan favorite that has become a hit on the mature platform for Cartoon Network. With Adult Swim easily being one of the biggest blocks on the cable channel, it's no surprise to see that it absorbed Toonami into its schedule.

Also slated to return at some point this year is the sixth season of Rick And Morty, though Cartoon Network has yet to reveal exactly when we'll see the Smith Family return to the airwaves.

If you missed out on the first season of Teenage Euthanasia, which is co-created by The New York Times Editor's Choice writer Alissa Nutting (Made for Love), and Emmy-nominated producer Alyson Levy (The Shivering Truth), you can currently catch the first seven episodes on Adult Swim's website or on the streaming platform of HBO Max to get prepared for the second season next year.

What's your favorite series on Adult Swim running today? Are you hyped for the return of Teenage Euthanasia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.