Adult Swim Debuts Horrifying “Come and Learn with Pibby!” Short for Halloween

Adult Swim has debuted a horrifying new short for the Halloween holiday, “Come and Learn with Pibby!” One of the main reasons the network has been such a fan favorite over the years is how it handles the library of Warner Media’s content from the past. Not only has it kept many series alive through syndication (for them to be fully revived with new seasons not long after), but much of its original programming took off with fans because it used these old properties in fun ways to tell new stories and craft new ideas.

On top of its original programming, the network is a great place for creators to experiment with different ideas and different kinds of works and that all collides in a horrifyingly cool way with the newest short debuted for Halloween. Adult Swim has released “Come and Learn with Pibby!” a short crafted by Dodge Greenley that serves as not only a great solo adventure but could make for a very fun series as a kid’s mascot character soon finds herself in an existential nightmare featuring the literal ghosts of Warner Media’s past. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not “Come and Learn with Pibby!” is on track to become a full series, but it’s more likely than not especially if the demand is there. Adult Swim is a network that listens to its fans, and more importantly takes lots of chances when it comes to its own original programming, and a show like this would be perfect to see. It has a roster of characters from different kinds of cartoons, and whether or not the licensed material is in the full version, this could make for a great series as well.

Adult Swim describes “Come and Learn with Pibby!” as such, “Pibby is ripped out of her safe, preschool world and thrown into unknøwn lands. She has to grow up, LEARN, and become a b∆dass to stop the cartoon A₱⊙C⋀L¥⍴$∑” But what do you think? Would you want to see this short go on to become a full series with Adult Swim? What kind of adventure would you want to see in its full series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!