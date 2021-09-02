Adult Swim's 20th Anniversary Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic
Adult Swim is one of the most-watched programs in television, and fans all over the country are game to continue their support. From Rick and Morty to The Venture Bros., the late-night program has tons of originals under belt, and there are more on the way. Of course, Adult Swim fans are living large today, and it is all thanks to a special anniversary.
And what might that be? Adult Swim turns 20 today, and fans are geeking out over the milestone. Some viewers have literally grown up with the late-night program, and they are celebrating the birthday as if it was for their best friend.
As you can see below, Adult Swim is getting lots of love today, and it is all due. From fans new and old, the Internet is showing its respect for the show in spades. After all, Adult Swim is responsible for uplifting series like Inuyasha, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Futurama, and Cowboy Bebop. So if you like any of these shows, you best show respect to the hit block.
And if you haven't given Adult Swim a go, you can check it out every night on Cartoon Network. The program runs Monday through Saturday starting at 8:00 pm EST. Currently, shows like Rick and Morty are dominating the block alongside other series like Family Guys.
Can you believe Adult Swim has been around this long already? Which era of the program is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
The Long Haul
prevnext
HAPPY FREAKING 20th ADULT SWIM
Feels good to have supported you for this long.
At the time you were the best thing to happen to TV; and now you’re about the only thing left in the game worth watching.
Congrats! pic.twitter.com/Mg43lF2M4k— [classic swim] (@ClassicSwim) September 2, 2021
Very Grateful
prevnext
Happy 20th Anniversary to [adult swim]! The network has brought so much joy and influenced me countless times. So many memories thanks to this bizarre gem of a channel that I'm eternally grateful for. pic.twitter.com/QWdLLNKt0h— Jose Argumedo (@ArguingMeadows) September 2, 2021
Just Saying
prevnext
I’m going to be honest with y’all— Hanna-Barbera ScreenCaps (@HannaBarberaCap) September 2, 2021
without Adult Swim I wouldn’t not know these shows existed. pic.twitter.com/pjZ7vjSWHz
What a Legacy
prevnext
Twenty years ago today, Adult Swim launched. The late-night programming block on Cartoon Network, it has since then launched some of the most well-known and loved adult animated shows and left an impressive legacy all these years later. pic.twitter.com/5QtTQVPGRq— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) September 2, 2021
One More!
prevnext
Today is the 20th anniversary of @adultswim official launch. One more year and it can drink legally. pic.twitter.com/TWbt7Z0WEh— Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) September 2, 2021
Keep on Fighting
prevnext
Happy 20th anniversary to adult swim!
Your one stop shop for surreal comedies, surprisingly poignant stuff, FOX shows, show revivals, and anime!!! Also the bane of soccermoms everywhere! pic.twitter.com/lmwKjZx1Cn— Eli 🔭 (@CallanCove) September 2, 2021
Just Do It!
prev
Mfs later in the evening waiting to see if Adult Swim will do shit pic.twitter.com/95bqohGmSl— [classic swim] (@ClassicSwim) September 2, 2021