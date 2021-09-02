Adult Swim's 20th Anniversary Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Adult Swim is one of the most-watched programs in television, and fans all over the country are game to continue their support. From Rick and Morty to The Venture Bros., the late-night program has tons of originals under belt, and there are more on the way. Of course, Adult Swim fans are living large today, and it is all thanks to a special anniversary.

And what might that be? Adult Swim turns 20 today, and fans are geeking out over the milestone. Some viewers have literally grown up with the late-night program, and they are celebrating the birthday as if it was for their best friend.

As you can see below, Adult Swim is getting lots of love today, and it is all due. From fans new and old, the Internet is showing its respect for the show in spades. After all, Adult Swim is responsible for uplifting series like Inuyasha, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Futurama, and Cowboy Bebop. So if you like any of these shows, you best show respect to the hit block.

And if you haven't given Adult Swim a go, you can check it out every night on Cartoon Network. The program runs Monday through Saturday starting at 8:00 pm EST. Currently, shows like Rick and Morty are dominating the block alongside other series like Family Guys.

Can you believe Adult Swim has been around this long already? Which era of the program is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.