Adult Swim is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite Show

Adult Swim is finally bringing back yet another fan-favorite animated series very soon! The programming block has undergone a number of changes over the last few months as both newer and older animated series are entering and leaving the block. Along with some of their longer running franchises coming to an end, the block has undergone some major shifts with the loss of some of its pillars as well with Family Guy ending its 18 year run with Adult Swim earlier this Fall. But it’s also made up for it with the return of some other major fan favorites.

To make up for the lack of such of a pillar in its syndication schedule, Adult Swim recently brought back yet another fan favorite heavy hitter recently as well with the return of King of the Hill. While this was already a huge surprise overall, it seems that Adult Swim has yet another major return in the works as a recent schedule listing spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter has revealed that Futurama will be returning to Adult Swim beginning on December 27th at 9:00PM EST. This means that Adult Swim will have both King of the Hill and Futurama again!

https://twitter.com/swimpedia/status/1470183643893190656?s=20

The listing for Futurama‘s return has yet to be officially confirmed by Adult Swim, but these listings have proven to be true in the past. Many things could change before the December 27th airing, but as of now it seems that the animated series will return to its syndication with the block and kick it off with the very first episode, “Space Pilot 3000,” which first aired on FOX back in 1999. As for its run with Adult Swim, Futurama last aired with the programming block in 2007 when the original syndication contract expired and it was eventually picked up by Comedy Central for new episodes.

It’s currently airing those episodes with Comedy Central now, but it’s unclear as to how those re-runs will be impacted by this new Adult Swim deal. Like Family Guy, King of the Hill, Home Movies, and many more series that found new life with Adult Swim during their syndicated runs, the programming block can be credited with Futurama’s return from cancellation with not only a series of new movies but several new seasons that followed as well.

It’s a real full circle moment for Futurama’s return to Adult Swim, and that means the block will be more nostalgic than ever! But what do you think? How do you feel about Futurama returning to Adult Swim towards the end of the year? Which classic series would you want to see make a comeback next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!