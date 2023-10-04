Adventure Time Creator Believes More Is Coming For the Franchise

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake recently brought its first season to an end. With the spin-off's arrival on MAX, the animated series became a major hit for the streaming service. With the ending of Fionna and Cake, no one is sure whether it will receive a second season though one creator of the franchise is confident that the Land of Ooo will return at some point in the future. Fionna and Cake's adventure opened up the multiverse meaning that there certainly is far more territory to explore down the line should Adventure Time return.

Adventure Time's original series came to an end in 2018 but continued via the Distant Lands spin-off that focused not just on Finn And Jake's final adventure, but a number of supporting characters that populated the land of Oooo. With Fionna and Cake, fans were given a story that focused on Simon Petrikov, the man who was once Ice King, as he discovered the the two fan-fiction characters were far more real than anyone had originally believed. Thanks to Adventure Time's continuing success, there might be more stories focusing on supporting characters in the future.

(Photo: MAX)

Will Adventure Time Return?

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, co-creator of Adventure Time Adam Muto detailed that while nothing is set in stone for the future of the animated series, he is confident that the franchise will return, "I think streaming has made it a lot harder to predict the life of what's going to happen for a different iteration of the show, because I'm pretty confident there will be, but I have no idea when. I think in the meantime, we're just developing stuff and kind of seeing what the next year is going to be like."

Muto also took the opportunity to hash out how fan influence determined which characters appeared in Adventure Time's spin-offs, which might continue to impact the series should it return, "I think it influenced especially what characters kind of showed up. Because if they had an established fan base, and the show is sort of fan facing, there are certain characters that lend themselves to a new series more than others. Like it'd be really hard to do a Mr. Pig series or a Shelby series or one about the Snail because the world was so expansive, you could focus on anything. But I'm pretty sure Max wouldn't have said 'yes' to a lot of those ideas. So I think the fact that the Fionna and Cake episodes usually got pretty high ratings when it was on linear, kind of made it an easier sell when we were like pitching what the series could be."

Via Screen Rant